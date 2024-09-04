IBLC selected as 2024 Fairness, Justice, and Equality Award recipients

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) has been selected as the 2024 recipient of the Marion County Bar Association’s (MCBA) Fairness, Justice, and Equality Award. Founded in 1925, the MCBA is America’s oldest and largest network of predominantly Black attorneys and judges. The award recognizes those who have demonstrated themselves to be champions of justice and equality.

The award will be presented during the 2024 Kuykendall-Conn Gala and Awards Ceremony on Oct. 19, hosted at the Sheraton Indianapolis Hotel. This year’s gala celebrates the 99th anniversary of the MCBA.

“The IBLC works tirelessly to develop policies and pass laws to establish equal justice for all Hoosiers,” State Rep. Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago), chair of the IBLC said. “It is an honor to receive this recognition from the MCBA affirming our vital work.

“While our caucus is proud of this achievement, it also serves as a reminder that our work is far from done. We are fully prepared to continue our fight for a fair, equitable state and enhancing the wellbeing, representation and social advancement of all Hoosiers. We still have important work left to do, but I’m confident that the IBLC will continue to spark impactful change in the Indiana General Assembly and throughout the entire state.”