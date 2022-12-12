IBLC Members Elected To NBCSL Leadership Positions

State Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) was re-elected as treasurer for the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) on December 2nd during the group’s conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pryor has served as treasurer for the organization since 2020. She was sworn in last week and will begin her new term on January 1, 2023.
“I’m very excited to begin another term as treasurer,” Pryor said. “I am honored that legislators from around the country have again trusted me with the very important work of advancing the needs and concerns of the African American community nationwide.”
Pryor’s fellow Indiana legislators, State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) and State Rep. Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago) were elected to be an at-large member and Chair of Region VIII, respectively. Shackleford was re-elected to her position, and this is Harris’ first time representing this region, which consists of Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota.
“This is an exciting opportunity to continue working for African American Hoosiers at a national level,” Shackleford said. “It’s important for lawmakers to recognize that African Americans are not a monolith, and residents of different parts of the country will have different needs that must be met, and I look forward to doing my part to enhance the quality of life for all Hoosiers.”
“Though I’ve been working throughout my entire legislative career to advance the needs of African Americans in my district and home town of East Chicago, serving as Chair of Region VIII gives me an opportunity to continue that work while collaborating with legislators from around the country to get insight as to what is working and what isn’t,” Harris said.