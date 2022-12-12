IBLC Members Elected To NBCSL Leadership Positions

State Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) was re-elected as treasurer for the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) on December 2nd during the group’s conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pryor has served as treasurer for the organization since 2020. She was sworn in last week and will begin her new term on January 1, 2023.

“I’m very excited to begin another term as treasurer,” Pryor said. “I am honored that legislators from around the country have again trusted me with the very important work of advancing the needs and concerns of the African American community nationwide.”

Pryor’s fellow Indiana legislators, State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) and State Rep. Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago) were elected to be an at-large member and Chair of Region VIII, respectively. Shackleford was re-elected to her position, and this is Harris’ first time representing this region, which consists of Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota.