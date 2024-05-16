‘I love communications’ — Remembering the life of Vernon A. Williams

Journalist. Husband. Father. Educator. Radio Host. Author. Playwright. Servant.

These are just a few of the titles held by Vernon A. Williams, who left this earth on Sunday, May 12, 2024, and transitioned to his eternal, Heavenly home. He leaves behind a legacy rich with family, cultural contributions, and community service. Vernon was not just a leader; he was a storyteller, a mentor, and a friend to many. He was 73 years old.

Although born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, he spent his early years in Gary. Vernon A. Williams displayed an early passion for writing and storytelling. He wrote his first play in the fourth grade, which was performed in his class. By middle school, he had started a weekly hand-printed newsletter on notebook paper, and by high school, he pitched an unsolicited radio program that a local station accepted, putting him on the air as a freshman. As a junior, he began a teen news column for Gary Info Newspaper, where he scored his first big scoop by reporting on the Jackson Five signing with Motown Records.

Vernon graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School in 1969 and went on to Indiana University (IU) in Bloomington, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. It was at IU where he met the love of his life, A. Joyce Williams. Their bond, formed during their college years, blossomed into a lifelong partnership. He continued his pursuit of education at Purdue University, where he earned a Master’s in Communication, and later received an endorsement in Education Administration from Ball State University.

After completing his degree, Vernon embarked on his journalism career, breaking barriers as the first African American news reporter at the Gary Post-Tribune. His talent and dedication quickly earned him a place as a columnist and a member of the editorial board. Vernon’s commitment to his community was evident as he took on roles such as Managing Editor for Gary Info Newspaper and columnist for the Chicago & Gary Crusader Newspapers.

A prolific writer, Vernon wrote with passion, conviction, and love for mankind. He had an extraordinary ability to report news and as a columnist to inform and empower his readers on many subjects from family, hope, happiness, and challenges to politics. The last column Vernon wrote for the Gary Crusader Newspaper on April 13, 2024, was titled, “Voter ‘indecision’ just another form of confessing political cowardice.” He also reminded his readers that there is hope with his occasional reflection about God.

“Vernon was a true trailblazer in the field of journalism,” said Dorothy R. Leavell, Editor and Publisher of the Chicago and Gary Crusader. “We are still reeling from the news of Vernon’s death. A true journalist of the highest integrity. We valued and shall cherish his many outstanding columns over the last years in the Gary Crusader. Our condolences go out to his loving wife, daughter, and all of his relatives. I personally can acknowledge one of the highlights other than close relatives and close friends was the birth of his grandson. He relished the life of this child and he was the source of his joy. No doubt about it Vernon made this a better world. We shall miss him immensely and thank God for his life. May he rest in peace!! Dorothy Leavell and the staff of the Crusader will miss him so much.”

In addition to his print journalism work, Vernon was formerly involved in broadcast media during his career. He was the morning drive personality for “The Breakfast Club” and hosted the call-in program “Sound Off” on WLTH AM in Gary. He also served as Station Manager for WGVE FM in Gary. Vernon’s on-air charisma and commitment to community issues made him a beloved figure in the local media.

In 2001, Vernon relocated to Indianapolis, where he continued to impact the community positively. He served as Marketing Supervisor for the IPS Career and Technology Center for 11 years before becoming Vice President of Communications for Indiana Black Expo, Inc. (IBE). At IBE, he developed marketing and communication strategies, prepared high-impact communication material, wrote speeches, developed leadership presentations, and organized press conferences.

Williams left IBE to become Assistant to the Chancellor for Communication at IUPUI, working under Dr. Charles R. Bantz. He was later appointed Communication and Community Engagement Strategist for the IUPUI Office of Community Engagement. His role in shaping the minds of young people was a testament to his character.

“It was shocking and emotionally painful to hear of my friend, Vernon Williams,’ untimely transition,” said Indiana State Representative Vernon G. Smith (D-14). “Since both of us had the same first name and were often misidentified, we called each other ‘namesake.’ Vernon and I became friends when he was a teenager, and I was a young adult. He was the teen columnist and he assisted me in publicizing the youth events sponsored by the I.U. Gents, Inc. and I.U. Dons, Inc. Over the years even though he relocated to Indianapolis, we collaborated on so many community events.”

“Vernon was a multi-talented man. He was a superb journalist, skillful educator, talented playwright, and committed community organizer. His contributions to the quality of life for citizens of our state are immeasurable. He is and will be sorely missed. While no one is irreplaceable, as for him it certainly will be difficult to do so.”

“I offer my sincere condolences to his lovely wife, beautiful daughter and his entire family and enumerable friends. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

Vernon’s passion for storytelling extended beyond journalism. He was an accomplished playwright and producer, with his first work, “Whatever Happened to Blackness,” staged by the Gary Creative Theater Ensemble in 1980. He later co-founded the William Marshall Players in Gary, Indiana. In early 2000, he produced “sonnets for my sistahs,” an intimate collection of vignettes offering seldom-expressed intimate thoughts of men pertaining to relationships. The production premiered at the historic Madam C.J. Walker Theater and toured the state.

His other productions include “Playin’ for Keeps,” a talk-show setting for relationship dialogue; “A Woman’s Place,” which explores the evolution of five college girls over two decades; “True Colors,” which presents diverse reactions to the election of the nation’s first Black president; and “The Divine Nine,” which provides a glimpse into Black fraternity and sorority life. In 2019, Williams wrote, produced, and directed “The Price of Progress: The Indiana Avenue/IUPUI Story.”

Williams’s most recent production, “Being Black,” premiered during the Black playwright event OnyxFest in October 2020. It was featured on the Butler Arts and Entertainment Center platform and became the subject of a WFYI documentary, “OnyxFest 2020: Written in Black.” The play was invited for six encore performances as part of the IndyFringe 2021 Summer Theater Festival. His latest plays include “Choice of Colors” and “A Noise in the Attic,” both from 2022.

In addition to his work in the arts, Vernon held several significant roles in the media and community sectors. He was the President and CEO of Seventh Son Media, Inc., and the founder of Word of Mouth, Inc. From 2019 to 2024, he served as the Director and Executive Producer of OnyxFest, Indiana’s first and only theater festival spotlighting the works of Black playwrights. He also led the Africana Repertory Theatre of IU Indianapolis (A.R.T.I.) from 2018 to 2024 and was President of the Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists from 2021 to 2023.

“Like everyone else, I was shocked to hear of the passing of Vernon Williams,” said Gary Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles “Chuck” Hughes. “Vernon and I were linked together to so much of the media history in the city of Gary. We were in fact both pioneers in our own right, but Vernon preceded me and guided me along the way. I felt like the two of us were paternal twins and now I am left to keep his name and accomplishments alive. I will sorely miss him but I will be forever grateful to him for the things he did for others and the benevolent person he was.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Williams was a pillar of our community, dedicating his time to numerous non-profit organizations and mentoring many. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and served 12 years on the IBE Board of Directors and 10 years on the IU Neal Marshall Alumni Association Board as the national chair. He was a Deacon at Mt. Zion Apostolic Church.

Throughout his life, Vernon received numerous honors and awards, including the Indiana University Media School 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award, the IU Alumni Association President’s Award, the IU Groups Program Covered Bridge Award, the Hoosier State Press Association News-writing Award, IUPUI Alumni of the Year, and the Indianapolis Recorder/Indiana Minority Business Magazine Champions of Diversity Award. He was also honored with the 100 Black Men of Indianapolis Silver Anniversary Community Service Award, the Center for Leadership Development Community Leader Award, the IUPUI Multicultural Award – Champion of Excellence and Impact Award, the Indiana State Teachers Association Bell Award for Education News Writing, and the Teacher of the Year Award at Indianapolis Broad Ripple Magnet High School. He also received the Lincoln University National Editorial Award.

Vernon’s commitment to education was evident in his various roles as an instructor in Radio and Acoustics at the Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts and Humanities, and as a Communication and Community Engagement Strategist at IUPUI. He was an advocate for student literacy and founded Word of Mouth, Inc., a youth literacy program.

Vernon and his wife, Joyce, would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in October 2024. They have one daughter, Bridget Harris, and one grandson, Jace Vernon Harris.

Services for Vernon will be held on Friday, May 24, 2024, at Kingdom Apostolic Ministries, with a viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and the service at 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made in Vernon Williams’ name to the Indiana University Foundation in care of the Africana Repertory Theatre of IU Indianapolis (A.R.T.I.) in the Indiana University Indianapolis School of Liberal Arts, P.O. Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN, 46206-6460.

Online contributions can be made at https://give.myiu.org/iupui/I320015132.html.

Vernon A. Williams will be deeply missed, but his legacy of storytelling, mentorship, and community service will continue to inspire and inform future generations