‘I Cannot Breathe’: Video Shows White Cop ‘Killing’ Unarmed Black Man Pleading For His Life Before Dying

The cops were attributing the death to “medical distress” but the video suggests otherwise.

By Bruce C.T. White, NewsOne

Police in Minnesota were being accused of killing an unarmed Black man after a viral video showed an officer pinning down a suspect as he repeated that he couldn’t breathe. The Minneapolis Poice Department was quick to announce that no weapons were involved in the man’s death it downplayed as a “medical incident,” but the video prompted speculation on social media of a brutality-induced “killing.”

https://twitter.com/Cali_B/status/1265171014083907584?s=20

A public information officer with the Minneapolis Poice Department used vague and general terms during a press conference. He said that officers responded to a call accusing the suspect of committing “forgery” and that he “appeared to be under the influence.”

Last night the Minneapolis police killed a man. It was on fb live. My heart hurts I wish I didn’t watch that video.. — Maja 💋 (@MajaThoughts) May 26, 2020

However, when it came to implicating the suspect, only described as a male “believed to be in his 40s,” the terms used by the public information got pretty specific quickly.

I just watched Minneapolis Police choke a man out for 8 minutes straight while he said “I CANT BREATHE”. I hope that man is not dead…. again I hope that man is not dead.The police watched that man cry gasping for air and kept his knee on his neck. SubhanAllah! — DipseŦ (@Eastside_Brody) May 26, 2020

He said the suspect “physically resisted officers” and that once he was handcuffed, the officers “realized that the suspect was suffering a medical distress.” He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later, the public information officer said.

Minneapolis police really just suffocated a black man to death at cup foods. And It was all on video, multiple witnesses. The worst part is now they have an article saying the cause of the death was medical related like gtfo some real bs #WeGotToDoBetter — Halley (@Halsterzz_101_) May 26, 2020

“At no time were any weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident,” he emphasized.

An update from the department’s PIO: pic.twitter.com/DZDLHp99Wd — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 26, 2020

Either that public information officer wasn’t fully briefed or he conveniently left out the part where one of the responding officers used his knee to pin and hold down the suspect by his neck, prompting the suspect to repeat, “I cannot breathe.” The video showed the officer applying pressure to the suspect’s neck while cavalierly putting his hands in his own pockets. That prompted one person to tweet in part that they “literally just watched that video of the Minneapolis Police killing that man today.”

I literally just watched that video of the Minneapolis Police killing that man today. That was literally the worst video I have ever watched. That man literally dies on camera you witness a man take his last breathe. You can’t tell me there ain’t a war on black people💯 — KOFA🖤🖤🤘🏽 (@realistkidlivin) May 26, 2020

It was unclear if the suspect died at the scene with the officer’s knee on his neck or if he really died later at the hospital as police said happened. The episode was recorded by one of many bystanders who openly derided the police as using cruel and inhumane tactics to restrain someone who appeared not to be resisting at all.

Minneapolis police are unchecked and murdered a Black man in broad daylight while he was handcuffed by putting their full weight on his neck while he begged for his life and was crying for his mother with blood coming from his nose. — Samantha Lee Pree-Gonzalez (formerly Stinson)✊🏽 (@senorapree81) May 26, 2020

Watch the video below. It is very graphic and explicit language is used and heard.

https://www.facebook.com/100005733452916/videos/1425398217661280/

It was eerily reminiscent of the police-involved death of Eric Garner, whose similar last words in 2014 were, “I can’t breathe.”

https://twitter.com/votenanocratic/status/1265182144667795456?s=20

The public information officer added that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) will be conducting an independent investigation and all body cameras were on and activated during the incident. He then suggested the department wouldn’t have much more to say because it is now “the BCA’s investigation.”

Minneapolis police murdered a man in daylight with witnesses filming not too far from my house. This should concern everyone. — Samantha Lee Pree-Gonzalez (formerly Stinson)✊🏽 (@senorapree81) May 26, 2020

Minneapolis Star Tribune crime reporter tweeted early Tuesday morning that the FBI has joined in on the investigation.

For now, the case is in the hands of the FBI and BCA. The department will also likely undertake its own internal investigation into whether policy was followed. In the meantime, officers involved have been put on paid administrative leave. — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 26, 2020

The Minneapolis Police Department’s full press release about the incident can be viewed by clicking here.

Social media users quickly accused the Minnesota Police Department of killing the suspect, who had not been identified as of early Tuesday morning. Some said the suspect was suffocated. Others described it as being choked. One tweet posted screenshots of the badge of another officer who stood by and allowed his partner to use those tactics on the suspect, demanding both officers be identified.

the police killed a man over south minneapolis last night by – Full video https://t.co/Y17znxkP6V who is this cop? bystanders say 789 badge number, couldnt verify it. He was partnered with Tou Thao, working from 3rd precinct and was in squad 352. pic.twitter.com/hxXHoT3lr8 — Create New Systems That Work For U (@MrNikoG) May 26, 2020

This article originally appeared on NewsOne.