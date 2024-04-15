I-94 to have overnight lane closures in Lake County

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co Inc will have overnight lane closures on I-94 between State Road 912/Cline Ave and State Road 53/Broadway starting on or after Monday, April 15.

Overnight lane closures will be in place from approximately 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through the end of April. Crews will be installing ITS equipment at several locations on eastbound and westbound I-94. This work is weather dependent so the schedule is subject to change.

Please be alert for overnight lane closures through this area. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

