I-65 will have overnight lane closures south of State Road 2

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will have overnight lane closures on I-65 between State Road 2 and State Road 10 beginning on or after Monday, April 1.

The right driving lane will be closed during the overnight hours of approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting first on the southbound side and then transitioning to the northbound side after work southbound is complete. Work will include shoulder strengthening and widening in advance of three bridge replacement projects along this stretch of I-65 and will be ongoing through early July.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest

Twitter: @INDOTNorthwest

TrafficWise: 511in.org

Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store for Android

About the Indiana Department of Transportation

INDOT continues to solidify the Hoosier State as the Crossroads of America through delivery of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s $60 billion Next Level Roads plan. With six district offices and 3,500 employees, the agency is charged with constructing and maintaining more than 29,000 lane miles of highways, more than 5,700 bridges, and supporting 4,500 rail miles and 127 aviation facilities across the state. For the seventh consecutive year, Indiana has placed within the top five in the nation for infrastructure in CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business” rankings. Learn more about INDOT at in.gov/indot.

About Buckle Up Phone Down

Buckle Up Phone Down is a safety initiative adopted by the Indiana Department of Transportation in late 2023. Unrestrained motorists and passengers, as well as distracted driving continue to be contributing factors in fatal and serious injury crashes on Indiana roadways. Buckle Up Phone Down is one of many efforts to change driver behavior and improve roadway safety across Indiana.

The actions are simple: when you get into a vehicle, buckle up. If you are the driver, put the phone down. Every trip. Every time. Learn more and accept the challenge at BUPDIN.com.

Customer Service

1-855-463-6848

www.indot4u.com