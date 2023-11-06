I-65 northbound reduced to one lane north of S.R. 2 tonight

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces urgent roadway repairs for I-65 northbound near mile marker 244 beginning at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, November 6.

I-65 northbound will be reduced to one lane through this area (north of State Road 2) while repairs are being made. These lane closures are expected to be in place through Friday morning.

Motorists should expect delays during peak times and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via: