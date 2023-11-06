Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group

I-65 northbound reduced to one lane north of S.R. 2 tonight

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces urgent roadway repairs for I-65 northbound near mile marker 244 beginning at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, November 6. 

I-65 northbound will be reduced to one lane through this area (north of State Road 2) while repairs are being made. These lane closures are expected to be in place through Friday morning.

Motorists should expect delays during peak times and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

lp restriction map template original 1

Stay Informed
Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top