Hyundai Hope On Wheels awards $11.2 Million to Pediatric Cancer Research

Celebrates September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, supported by Hyundai Motor America and its U.S. dealers, announces its 22nd consecutive year in the fight to end childhood cancer. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness month and the organization announces new grant winners in efforts of finding more cures and improving care for children fighting pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed with

pediatric cancer, s/he is immediately thrust into a scary world of cancer. For a child diagnosed, the journey back to health often includes constant trips to the hospital, medical tests, surgeries, and nights spent away from all things familiar. The non-profit organization has selected 26 grant winners for pediatric cancer research and 23 institutions to receive grants for COVID-19 testing. To date, this brings Hyundai Hope On Wheels donations to just over $172 million to support the fight against pediatric cancer.

The annual September campaign theme is Every Handprint Tells A Story. Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer. There are more than 15,000 new cases of pediatric cancer diagnosed in the United States each year. Although 80 percent of kids with cancer can be cured, pediatric cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease among U.S. children. With its Every Handprint Tells A Story campaign, Hyundai Hope On Wheels brings together the many stakeholders – the child, families, doctors, hospitals, advocates, donors, and others – who work to identify new ways to find a cure and improve care for children battling pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed, it not only changes their life, but his/her family and broader communal network.

“As the board chair for Hyundai Hope On Wheels, there is no greater joy for me than to meet the faces of brave pediatric cancer fighters at children’s hospitals across the nation,” says Scott Fink, Board Chair and Hyundai owner, Hyundai of New Port Richey (New Port Richey, FL) and Hyundai of Wesley Chapel (Wesley Chapel, FL). “These amazing kids embody the word hope. They exemplify all that’s wonderful about childhood, and they show adults the courage of facing adversity. The reality is there is nothing fun about being a kid with cancer. With Hyundai Hope On Wheels, we will continue this fight of the disease, and help these children thrive and return to a happy and normal life.”

Hyundai Hope On Wheels grants are awarded through a competitive peer-reviewed process. The Scholar Hope Grant and The Young Investigator grants are awarded during the month of September, exclusively to COG member institutions. This year, the organization awarded COVID-19 drive-thru testing grants to 23 sites throughout the nation. More than one-million COVID-19 tests have been completed at sites supported by the Hyundai grant.

2020 Every Handprint Tells A Story Campaign elements

The Hyundai Hope On Wheels annual September campaign, Every Handprint Tells A Story, crisscrosses the nation to increase awareness and raise awareness of pediatric cancer. Highlights of this year’s campaign include:

Nationwide Virtual Grant Ceremonies to 26 new grants winners

Video stories of hope from child survivors and doctor researchers

Annual 2020 Celebration of Hope Awards, to be broadcast online on September 19th

Interactive website experience at HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org

Social media childhood cancer survivor and doctor-researcher videos

National Media Day

And more….

The gold ribbon is the symbol for childhood cancer. The public is invited to help spread awareness about Hyundai Hope On Wheels and its efforts to end childhood cancer. For more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels and to view a list of 2020 Hope On Wheels grant winners, visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org/research.

Follow us at: HyundaiHopeOnWheels facebook.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels; twitter.com/HopeOnWheels; and Instagram.com/HyundaiHopeOnWheels.

To learn more about Hyundai Hope on Wheels go to: http://www.HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org