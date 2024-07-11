Hyde Park postal carrier refuses to deliver mail because of wasps  

Refusal sparked an investigation by the Postmaster

After a complaint filed by the Chicago Crusader, the U.S. Postmaster has launched an investigation into the Henry W. McGee, Sr. Post Office after a letter carrier refused to deliver mail to a 48-unit Hyde Park building owned by Gurvayse Wilkes, president of J & F Management Co., because she saw a wasp.

Located at 4601 S. Cottage Grove, the post office was named after McGee, Chicago’s first Black postmaster in 1966, a position typically held by whites at that time. McGee was appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, according to Blacknews.com. He joined the post office in 1929, hired as a temporary substitute clerk, and became a full-time postal clerk in 1935. McGee died of cancer on March 18, 2021, at his Hyde Park home.

Wilkes, who owns the building in the 800 block of 53rd Street, has been trying to reach a representative of that post office branch for weeks. “I have called and have not been able to reach any representative to discuss this issue regarding their ‘stop delivery order’ that is affecting 61 people in my building,” she told the Chicago Crusader.

When she learned the letter carrier had posted a sign on the entrance to her building stating, “WASPS! No mail/package delivery,” she was furious and vowed to take on the post office on behalf of her tenants.

On July 10, Wilkes received another notice from the regular letter carrier for that route stating tenants could no longer pick up their mail or packages from the post office due to a “WASPS INFESTATION.” The notice indicated that the mail would be held for ten days until management could address the issue. After ten days, all mail and packages would be returned.

Shocked, Wilkes, a former registered nurse turned realtor, questioned, “What wasps? I am lost with their behavior. If they will not deliver our mail, then why can’t we pick it up at the post office?”

Wilkes disputed the claim of a wasp infestation, stating that an exterminator checked the area, which is city property. “The wasps are outside of our entrance gate, which is city property, not owned by us,” she explained. “These insects are tunneling from underground.”

This reporter, who lives in Wilkes’ building and has seen a total of three wasps in the last week, visited the post office on July 5 around 11:50 a.m. On the outside, there was a sign saying, “ATTENTION CUSTOMERS!!! WE ARE HAVING TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES. THE SYSTEM IS DOWN. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.”

Inside, there were no postal clerks at any of the five lobby windows. Several people were standing in line waiting for a supervisor to get their mail.

One of those in line was Darva Watkins, a political community public relations advocate. “That post office is the worst one in Chicago. I think they are trying to give that post office a bad name because it was named after a Black man,” said Watkins. She was recording people in line who were complaining about the poor service.

Watkins mentioned that the service is terrible and she had to go to another post office branch to get a refund for an overnight delivery that was delayed. She is still fighting to get her $30 refund.

This reporter returned to the post office on July 9, where there was one clerk at the window and a long line of people, including the elderly. The post office is located a block south of an area known as “Senior Row” because of the many senior apartments located there.

After waiting about 25 minutes, this reporter asked the clerk if the letter carrier for Wilkes’ building had the right to refuse delivery because of wasps. The clerk confirmed, “Yes.”

The Postmaster’s office called this reporter on July 9 to confirm the Henry W. McGee Post Office is officially under investigation. On July 10, the same office called again to apologize and vowed to deliver the mail to the building by the weekend’s end.

If you have had a problem with mail delivery by the Henry W. McGee Post Office, call the Postmaster at: 773.924.6658.