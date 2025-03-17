“Hyde Park Art Center Hosts Jamaican Artist’s Solo Exhibition”

YASMIN SPIRO: CORNERSTONE

April 19 – November 2, 2025

CHICAGO (March 17, 2025)— Hyde Park Art Center, the renowned non-profit hub for contemporary art located on Chicago’s vibrant South Side, announces Yasmin Spiro: Cornerstone, the first major solo exhibition of the Chicago-based Jamaican artist, and related free public programming. Inspired by Spiro’s background, the exhibition presents the artist’s ongoing exploration of the intersections between land, body, memory, and architecture, inviting the audience to contemplate the physical and psychological effects of histories of migration and colonialism. Layered with aspects of Jamaica’s ecology, architectural structures, land ownership, and socio-political history, Cornerstone emphasizes the hybridity of the island’s culture and people, via immersive new works including sculptures, sound and scent work, and weavings. Yasmin Spiro: Cornerstone is curated by Allison Peters Quinn and runs from April 19 to November 2, 2025; admission is free.

The title work Cornerstone is a new, towering fort-like structure made with cast forms and textile walls designed for visitors to enter. In construction, the cornerstone refers to the first-laid stone of a building, to which all other stones are positioned in relation. Set up at the center of the gallery, the installation—created during Spiro’s 2024 Jackman Goldwasser Residency at the Art Center—connects to three surrounding bodies of work in the gallery, serving as a metaphor for home and the feeling of being grounded in an identity that is shaped by a homeland. Combining burlap, wood, rope, mixed-media cast, and ceramic forms, video, and rural sound, Spiro composes a sensorial environment that elicits comfort and belonging.

The three related bodies of work combine old and new elements from Spiro’s practice within texture, muted organic tones, and sensory-rich materials. The north end of the gallery will feature a 17 ft. long burlap weaving embedded with handmade ceramic bells, found driftwood, and rope that projects a complex lattice of shadows on the wall, offering a new perception of space. On the west wall, six mounted panels align rope compositions next to flesh-toned ceramic tiles made during Spiro’s Arts/Industry residency at Kohler Co. Finally, ropes descend from the ceiling on the south end of the gallery and extend outward, forming a suspended alternative architecture. Through these works, Spiro contemplates the fluidity of land and water, and how people’s relationship to land is shaped by migration, colonial histories, and national identity.

To the artist, buildings are not simply physical structures, but spaces that anchor human experiences, culture, and history. “Materiality is central to the meaning of the work,” explains Spiro. “The cast forms in Cornerstone create an organic, almost fossilized presence that simultaneously emerges from and erodes back into the earth, reflecting how landscapes shift and histories accumulate over time. Pigmented in shades of pink, their fleshy, shell-like tones correspond to the cast porcelain on the walls, referencing the natural landscapes of Jamaica and the layered histories embedded in them. These forms speak to the way places shape us and how we carry them within us.”

This exhibition is part of an ongoing annual series of large-scale artworks commissioned by Hyde Park Art Center, which in the past included new works by Edra Soto, Faheem Majeed, and Lan Tuazon among others. The exhibition will be documented and enhanced through a publication with essays by critic and writer Seph Rodney and curator Allison Peters Quinn. A series of public programs will offer opportunities for audiences to further engage with the exhibition. Yasmin Spiro: Cornerstone is generously supported by the Abakanowicz Arts and Culture Charitable Foundation Research and Production Fund.

Photo credit (L to R):



​​Ridgeline, 2020, cast glazed porcelain. Courtesy of the artist.



Caribbean Queen, 2025, cast glazed porcelain, burlap, hemp, twine. Courtesy of the artist.



Mattapoisett, 2020, cast glazed porcelain. Courtesy of the artist.

Related free public programs include:

Artist-led Exhibition Tour

Tuesday, April 22, 5:30 p.m.

Yasmin Spiro leads an exhibition tour as part of EXPO Chicago’s South Side Night.

Yasmin Spiro in conversation with Seph Rodney

Thursday, May 15, 6 p.m.

Writer and critic Seph Rodney joins Yasmin Spiro in conversation to discuss her exhibitionin relation to colonial and post-colonial Caribbean culture, land, body, and identity.

Panel discussion: Geographies of Belonging: Land, Identity, and Collective Memory

Saturday, June 21, 1-2:30 p.m.

Artists, architects, archaeologists, and historians discuss how human bodies relate to land and space, exploring themes of displacement, rootedness, and identity.

Cornerstone Performance in collaboration with Neila Ebanks

Thursday, October 9, 6 p.m.

A performance developed in collaboration with Jamaican choreographer Neila Ebanks that explores themes in the exhibition through movement and dance. Ebanks is the co-founder of dance collective Enkompane and Director of Dance Studies at Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica by a family from multiple geographies, the interdisciplinary artist Yasmin Spiro approaches cultural identity with a unique perspective. Through her sculptures and installations, she addresses issues of socio-economic imbalance within the framework of urban development and architecture – often through the lens of Caribbean culture. Spiro works in a variety of media from wood, ceramic, natural and synthetic fibers and textiles to performance and video, exploring materiality while investigating the relationship between the body, nature, and the built environment. She attended Pratt Institute and held residences at the Dora Maar Foundation, The Kohler Arts and Industry residency, Vermont Studio Center, and the Chicago Artist Coalition. She currently resides in Chicago.

ABOUT THE HYDE PARK ART CENTER

Hyde Park Art Center, at 5020 South Cornell Avenue on Chicago’s vibrant South Side, is a hub for contemporary arts in Chicago, serving as a gathering, production, and exhibition space for artists and the broader community to cultivate ideas, impact social change, and connect with new networks. Since its inception in 1939, Hyde Park Art Center has grown from a small collective of artists to establishing a strong legacy of risk-taking and experimentation, emerging as a unique Chicago arts institution with social impact. Today, the Art Center offers a diverse suite of programs for artists and art lovers of all backgrounds, ages, and stages in their careers including: contemporary art exhibitions in six galleries; an open-access community-based school with 2,000 annual enrollments; weekly arts education to 1,000 elementary school students in public schools; weekly and summer teen programs for 100 teen artists; professional-advancement programs for artists; a local and international artist residency; and public programs that connect residents with Chicago art and artists. The Art Center’s Oakman Clinton School + Studio is the nation’s first fully contribute-what-you-can visual art school for all ages. The Art Center functions as an amplifier for creative voices of today and tomorrow, providing the space to cultivate new work and connections. For more information, visit www.hydeparkart.org.