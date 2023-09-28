Husband, niece searching for missing Janet Isaacs, 62, who has dementia

Photo caption: 62-YEAR-OLD JANET ISAACS has been missing from her Austin home since September 20th. Her husband of 23 years, Daniel Isaacs, and niece Cosette Deal have been combing the neighborhoods, parks, homeless shelters and hospitals to no avail. Daniel Isaacs is offering a “substantial” reward for anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts.

Family offering “substantial” reward

Suffering from onset dementia, 62-year-old Janet Isaacs has been missing from her Austin home since Wednesday, September 20. Her husband of 23 years, Daniel, and his niece Cosette Deal, have sent out a clarion call for help in locating her, including offering a “substantial” reward.

“I am not going to stop looking until I find my wife,” said Isaacs. “The last time I saw her was last Wednesday. She was sitting on the porch” in the 4500 block of West End in the Austin neighborhood. “She has never walked away from home before,” he told the Chicago Crusader. “Her disappearance is like a mystery.”

Isaacs, 74, had asked his wife to sit on the porch until he came back. He gave her a bag of Cheetos and a coke then went two doors down the street to work on a neighbor’s house. That’s when his wife got up, opened the gate and “walked with authority like she knew where she was going and simply disappeared, vanished,” he said after viewing his neighbor’s video.

Last seen, she was wearing a yellow blouse, a dark blue quilted jacket, dark blue jeans, dark sandals, and carrying a light tan purse. She weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair that she wears in braids.

In separate interviews with the Chicago Crusader, Isaacs and Deal said they have gone to all area hospitals, including Northwestern where she worked for 24 years in the Dietary Department, shelters and to Tent City at Lake and Homan in the park where some homeless people live.

About 30 people have joined them in canvassing the neighborhoods. “Nobody saw anything. We remain visual and hopeful,” Isaacs said.

Deal said her aunt usually sat on the porch with two of their tenants. That didn’t happen last Wednesday. She was alone when she left her home.

“She does know her name, but she is very forgetful. We’re hoping nothing horrible has happened to her.” Deal is not happy with the police response and said one detective working on the case allegedly went on vacation. Deal wants the police to check additional video footage around where her aunt lived.

If you have any information, police ask that you call Area 4 SVU detectives at 312.746.8251 and mention report number JG432429.