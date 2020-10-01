Hunter to host Blood Drive Friday

To help remedy Chicago’s dire blood shortage caused by COVID-19, State Senator Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago) and Rev. Byron Brazier of Apostolic Church of God are partnering to hold a community blood drive Friday. African-American blood donors are especially needed to help patients battling sickle cell disease. Blood banks have seen donations by African-Americans drop by more than 50% since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Those who are interested in being part of this community solution are asked to add their name here and make an appointment to donate blood at vitalant.org using the group code F932. Even one donation could save the life of a community member.

What: Blood Drive

Who: State Senator Mattie Hunter, Rev. Byron Brazier, and other community officials

When: Friday, Oct. 2 from noon-5 p.m.

Where: Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester, Chicago, IL 60637