Hunter responds to state agency transitions

State Senator Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago) issued the following statement in response to several upcoming changes in state agency leadership:

“I commend Governor Pritzker for ushering in new leadership to the Department of Healthcare and Family Services, the Department on Aging, and the Department of Children and Family Services. These transitions signal a fresh chapter in the state’s commitment to serving the people of Illinois and addressing the critical issues at hand.

“I would like to express my appreciation to outgoing directors Theresa Eagleson, Paula Basta and Marc Smith for their years of service and dedication. I look forward to working with new leadership to ensure Illinoisans, especially our most vulnerable populations, receive the support they need.”

