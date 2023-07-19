Hunter invites public to outreach event targeting opioid addiction

“We want to make sure that everyone has access to the tools and information they need to stay safe,” said Hunter (D-Chicago). “This event is a great opportunity for those struggling with substance abuse to learn about the resources available to them and will help equip our community with the knowledge and supplies they need to save lives.”

The event will be held Thursday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of 112th Street and Michigan Avenue. Hunter and members of the task force will be distributing Narcan, fentanyl test strips, opioid addiction resources and other harm reduction materials. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, whereas fentanyl test strips can detect the presence of fentanyl in other drugs.