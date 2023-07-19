Hunter invites public to outreach event targeting opioid addiction

State Senator Mattie Hunter, convener of the South Side Heroin/Opioid Task Force, is inviting the community to the task force’s inaugural street outreach event, which will provide information and support to those affected by substance use.
“We want to make sure that everyone has access to the tools and information they need to stay safe,” said Hunter (D-Chicago). “This event is a great opportunity for those struggling with substance abuse to learn about the resources available to them and will help equip our community with the knowledge and supplies they need to save lives.”
The event will be held Thursday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of 112th Street and Michigan Avenue. Hunter and members of the task force will be distributing Narcan, fentanyl test strips, opioid addiction resources and other harm reduction materials. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, whereas fentanyl test strips can detect the presence of fentanyl in other drugs.
The South Side Heroin/Opioid Task Force is comprised of community-based agencies, health care providers and governmental agencies to address the opioid epidemic facing those who reside on the city’s South Side. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. to noon. To attend a virtual meeting, subscribe to their e-newsletter on the task force’s website.
The event is free and open to the public. For questions, call 773-840-7310 or email [email protected].