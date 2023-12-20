Hunter hosts food giveaway in Chicago

To give back to the community during the holiday season, State Senator Mattie Hunter is partnering with Meridian Health and other local agencies to host a food giveaway and vaccination clinic on Thursday, Dec. 21 in Chicago.

“The holidays are a time to gather with family and friends,” said Hunter (D-Chicago). “I am grateful to partner with local organizations to provide a meal for those who may be struggling this time of year, as well as a convenient location receive vaccinations that will make your time together safer.”

Hunter will be giving away hams and turkeys at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation, 5336 S. State St. in Chicago, on Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last. Near North Health will be on site with a mobile vaccination unit offering flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. Flu vaccines can be charged to a resident’s insurance provider or offered at a small fee.

The event is sponsored by Senator Hunter, the Institute for Positive Living, Dion’s Chicago Dream, the XS Tennis and Education Foundation, Near North Health, Meridian, the Chicago Urban League, and Ada S. McKinley Community Services, Inc.

Residents with questions can call Hunter’s office at 312-949-1908.