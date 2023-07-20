Hunter hosting 19th annual Family Health and Fitness Fair

WHO: State Senator Mattie Hunter, State Representatives Kimberly Du Buclet and Sonya Harper, the Illinois Institute of Technology, and the Institute For Positive Living

WHAT: A free health fair event for families and children of all ages

WHERE: Illinois Institute of Technology on the field north of S. R. Crown Hall at 33rd and State Street

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Health screenings, giveaways, live entertainment, ID services, family activities and more will be available at State Senator Mattie Hunter’s annual Family Health and Fitness Fair on Saturday, Aug. 5.

“This major community event is an opportunity to not only access free health screenings and valuable resources but enjoy fun activities for the whole family,” said Hunter (D-Chicago). “From live entertainment to giveaways and free services, there’s something for everyone. Stop by and take advantage of everything offered while learning how to prioritize your health and wellness.”

Held at the Illinois Institute of Technology for its 19th year, this large event features free health screenings including kidney and diabetes screenings from the National Kidney Foundation, school physicals from St. Bernard’s Mobile Health Unit, and dental screenings from Roseland Dental. Representatives from the Illinois Secretary of State will be on site offering state IDs and vehicle plate stickers (fees apply), and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office will provide free electronics recycling and medicine disposal.

Attendees can visit dozens of vendors offering resources and giveaways. The fair will recognize former Secretary of State Jesse White for his years of service to the state, include a balloon release for cancer survivors, and feature entertainment by the Jesse White Tumblers, Fre2Dance Line Dancers and more.

The fair is co-hosted by the Illinois Institute of Technology and the Institute for Positive Living, with ComEd as the lead sponsor.

For more information, call Senator Hunter’s office at 312-949-1908 or visit www.SenatorHunter.com.