Hunter, Harper respond to PepsiCo plant closure

State Senator Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago) and State Representative Sonya Harper (D-Chicago) issued the following joint statement after the closure of PepsiCo’s Back of the Yards plant:

“On Monday, Oct. 28, workers at the PepsiCo plant on 51st Street in Back of the Yards were blindsided by the company’s abrupt decision to shutter the facility and immediately lay off employees — some of whom had worked there for 45 years, were nearing a retirement or are sole providers for families with children and people with disabilities.

“Illinois law requires that both workers and state and local governments be given 60 days’ notice of plant closings or mass layoffs. PepsiCo claims it complied with applicable legal requirements, but how can that be the case if the workers, state and city had no advance warning?

“To the workers: We’re sorry this is happening to you, but you are not alone. We see you, and so does your government. We will be looking into this, and if laws were violated, we will push for the applicable remedies to be applied.”

Affected workers in need of assistance can contact Senator Hunter’s office at 312-949-1908 or Representative Harper’s office at [email protected].