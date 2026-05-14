Hundreds of Teachers face layoffs amid projected CPS $732M Deficit 

Chicago Public Schools plans to layoff hundreds of teachers to address a projected $732 million deficit for next school year.

It’s the first major challenge for new CPS CEO Macquline King, who was hired earlier this year.

The deficit means individual schools will get less money after getting years of federal COVID-19 relief funds., which have dried up. With less teachers, class sizes are expected to be higher than previous years.

During a press briefing CPS officials declined to estimate how much funding schools will lose and how many teachers will be laid off. News reports say between 700 and 800 classroom teachers could lose their jobs under the district’s new staffing formula. The layoffs could reduce spending by $70 million to $80 million.

CPS officials said during Tuesday’s briefing that its information was just for school-level budgets. They will announce during mid-summer CPS’s entire budget, which includes the district’s expenses for central office and operations, custodial services and building engineers.

That means CPS’s projected $732 million deficit could be even higher when the District presents it final budget proposal.

School principals have until June 9 to finalize their individual school budgets. The school board must approve a balanced budget by August 29.

Since 2019, CPS enrollment has declined by 45,000 students. But as of September, the CPS had more than 8,000 additional staff positions that were paid with COVID-19 relief funds.

“However, the relief funding is now gone, and it’s difficult for the district to support and sustain that that same level of staffing,” King said.

King said in recent years, CPS served a greater number of special needs students and English language learners.

CPS officials are looking at TIF funds and help from lawmakers in Springfield to plug the projected shortfall. But it’s uncertain how much funds these resources can provide to get CPS through the new school year. And state lawmakers are doubtful that more money from Springfield will be given to CPS.

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) says state lawmakers must do their part since CPS is only funded at 73 percent of what the state considers adequate.

“We also know Springfield is choosing to fund billionaires and big corporations with a mega projects bill. We think schools, vital services, need to be protec