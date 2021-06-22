Howard Sandifer Productions Presents Stevie Wonder Tribute

Just in time for Black Music Month, Howard Sandifer Productions is presenting WONDERlove, a tribute to the legendary Stevie Wonder, on June 25 at 7 p.m. at Columbus Park Refectory “On The Terrace,” 5701 W. Jackson Blvd., in Chicago.

The Randiss Hopkins Group will salute Stevie Wonder by performing his classic hits, including “Sir Duke,” “Do I Do,” Knocks Me Off My Feet” and “Ribbon in the Sky.” They also will feature hits he wrote or produced for other artists, including Minnie Riperton’s “Lovin’ You” and Chaka Khan’s “Tell Me Something Good.”

The festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. with vendors and a DJ. The concert follows at 7 p.m.

“We are trying to give you the best of Stevie Wonder,” says Hopkins, a noted keyboardist. “The entire band is honored to salute his legacy. We want it to be a fun and educational experience.”

Hopkins adds, “We want the audience to get a deeper appreciation of our history. Stevie Wonder is one of the most gifted wonders of the world.”

He notes, “And for the younger generation we want them to be enlightened and educated on his music and his sound. We want them to recognize how gifted he is. He also is a humanitarian and concerned with Black issues and social justice issues.”

Executive Producer Howard Sandifer says, “What better way to celebrate Black Music Month than to attend a tribute to one of the greatest Black artists of all time, Stevie Wonder, being presented by some of the brightest, young artists in Chicago.”

Other great performances include “The Iceman” tribute to Jerry Butler presented by Jonathan Jackson at 7 p.m on July 30 and “Piano Genius” Herbie Hancock at 7 p.m. on August 28, with the Tyrone Blair Group at the Columbus Park Refectory.

The concerts are free and co-presented by Howard Sandifer Productions, Chicago West Community Music Center and Night Out In The Parks.

Don’t miss out on this experience.