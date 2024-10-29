How to talk to kids about presidential elections

Presidential election years can be stressful for all of us — children and teens included. The barrage of messages in the media can be anxiety provoking, conflict is uncomfortable and feeling at odds with neighbors is unsettling. As a parent of a young child, I know just how tricky it can be to navigate discussions about politics with children. Here is my advice for supporting your children during this tense season.

Ask questions

If your child seems anxious about the election, talk with them. Start by asking questions to find out what they are hearing, thinking and feeling. It’s important to learn specifically what is bothering your child and validate those feelings.

Keep it brief

In responding, be mindful of your child’s age and temperament. Let their questions and concerns guide the conversation. Keep answers brief and limited to the questions asked. Older children may have the capacity for more in-depth conversation, but at any age, it is important to be mindful of your child’s personality and style of information-seeking to avoid overwhelming them.

Honesty is key

Be honest, but try to speak in a calm, matter-of-fact way about political differences to avoid intensifying worry or discomfort. These conversations offer the opportunity to teach children how everyone’s opinions are a product of their experiences and the families and communities in which they live. If your child has a perspective that differs from your own, model openness and tolerance in your conversations; be careful not to be dismissive.

Acknowledge feelings

If your child expresses worry after witnessing adults arguing about politics, ask about what occurred and how they interpreted what they heard. Acknowledge that it is upsetting to hear people — especially adults — fighting. Talk about what they can do to feel safe if this happens again.

Set limits

Helping your child to identify signs that they are becoming anxious or stressed is an important way to support them. Together, come up with ways to set limits, such as taking a social media break, stepping away from a conversation or changing the subject. Talk about things they can do to help themselves feel better, like listening to music, reading or laughing with a friend. Teaching children to notice signs of distress or discomfort in their bodies and empowering them to take action helps build resilience and a greater sense of control.

Dr. Gabrielle Roberts is a psychologist at Advocate Children’s Hospital.

