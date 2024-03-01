How to prevent slips and falls despite the season

While the ground hog predicted early spring this year, that does not always mean winter weather is fully behind us. In case of a late winter storm or even if spring weather takes you outside earlier than expected, it’s important to take proactive steps to prevent a possible injury from a fall.

Everyone is at risk of a slip and fall from time to time, however, if you have a disability or are among the elderly population, you are at a higher risk. But there are ways to prevent falling, no matter the terrain, season or weather forecast.

“To prevent a fall, avoid slippery areas, take short steps and wear appropriate shoes,” says Dr. Sanjay Suthar, a family medicine physician at Aurora Health Care.

Falls do still happen, and injuries can occur. The most common injuries seen from a fall are ankle, wrist, hip and head injuries due to impact. It is important to know when to seek medical attention if you do suffer from a fall injury.

“If you hit your head, have a headache, lose consciousness, are dizzy, in severe pain or do not feel like yourself, it is important to go to the doctor,” says Dr. Suthar.

Outdoor activities such as skating, hiking and snow shoeing can still be enjoyed despite being heavy fall risk environments. You can still enjoy your favorite seasonal activities by using good judgement and following the safety recommendations.

This article originally appeared on health enews.