How to identify products containing gluten

You may have seen the phrase “gluten-free” on food packaging that seems like a no-brainer. Corn chips? Of course they’re gluten-free. The product is made with corn, not wheat!

But it’s not so simple, says Dr. Jimmy Kim, a gastroenterologist at Aurora Health Care. “In addition to obvious foods like breads and cereals, you can find gluten in many processed foods because it’s used in flavorings or as a thickener.”

This is bad news for people who have health issues related to gluten and wheat, such as celiac disease, nonceliac gluten sensitivity, or an allergy to wheat.

The list below includes some foods that you may need to avoid:

Certain candies

French fries

Imitation meat or seafood

Hot dogs and processed lunchmeats

Salad dressings and sauces

Seasoned rice mixes and snack foods

Soups

Gluten is also in some non-food items like cosmetics, medicines and vitamins.

Being a gluten detective includes identifying gluten in products that don’t mention gluten, such as:

Starch

Modified food starch

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein (HVP)

Hydrolyzed plant protein (HPP)

Texturized vegetable protein (TVP)

Malt

Natural flavorings

Cross-contamination

Gluten shows up in prepared foods on purpose when it’s used as an ingredient. But it can also be in prepared foods because of cross-contamination.

Cross-contamination can happen during manufacturing or food preparation at restaurants. In manufacturing, foods that don’t naturally contain gluten may be processed using containers or tools that are also used to prepare foods that do contain gluten.

Some manufacturers print disclaimers on food packaging about the possibility that the item may contain gluten, nuts or other allergens. However, designating a food as gluten-free is voluntary at this time and not all manufacturers put information about gluten on their labels. To identify gluten in these products, you may need to contact manufacturers directly.

Dr. Kim adds that it’s vital to be careful about eating healthily when you make a big change like eliminating gluten or wheat from your diet. Make sure your doctor knows your dietary limits. They may recommend a registered dietitian who can help you seek out foods to make the transition to a gluten-free diet.

This article originally appeared on health enews.