How to fight genetically inherited high cholesterol

Many adults don’t worry about cholesterol until they are about age 55. But for some people, a genetic mutation called familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) can put them at risk of dying from a heart attack even younger than that. It is crucial for individuals with a family history of high cholesterol to be aware of their risk.

After all, 90% of people with FH have not been diagnosed yet since many people don’t realize they have the condition until the buildup of bad cholesterol begins to have negative health consequences.

Understanding how genetics affect high cholesterol levels can be an essential part of managing one’s health.

What is FH?

FH is a genetically inherited condition that makes it harder for the body to remove bad cholesterol. If you have one parent with this genetic mutation, you have a 50% chance of also having the mutated gene.

If you have two parents with FH, you also have a 50% chance of receiving the gene but also are more at risk of developing a more severe form of FH called homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). HoFH can strike as early as childhood and is significantly more resistant to treatment.

To ensure you address the condition early, it’s important to understand what cholesterol is.

Good cholesterol is known as high density lipoprotein (HDL). Lipoproteins deliver the fat and cholesterol the body needs to keep its energy and maintain its cellular structure. High density lipoproteins pass easily through the bloodstream, collecting excess cholesterol and delivering it to the liver to be processed and removed from the body.

Low density lipoprotiens (LDL), or bad cholesterol, does not travel through the bloodstream as easily but instead collects along the walls of arteries as plaque. Over time, this restricts blood flow and can eventually create a life-threatening situation.

Overall, the ideal total cholesterol level is about 150 mg/dL, according to the American Heart Association. It also recommends an LDL of 100 mg/dL or lower.

“In families with FH, it’s common for close family members to have markedly elevated cholesterol, typically a total cholesterol over 300 mg/dL or much higher,” explains Dr. Robert Johnson, a cardiologist at Advocate Health Care. “Typically, the LDL is over 200 mg/dL and sometimes much higher. There is also often a strong history of premature coronary artery disease. This family history should certainly be reviewed with a primary care provider so the genetic condition can be identified and properly managed.”

So, what should you do if you have FH?

Fortunately, there still is hope for good health if you have FH.

“All patients with FH will require pharmacologic therapy along with a very low-fat diet and regular exercise. Depending on the degree of LDL elevation, patients with FH might develop coronary artery disease in their 20s. So, it’s important to make lifestyle modifications early on.”

Lifestyle modifications that can help lower your cholesterol include:

This story was first pubished by Advocate Aurora Health Care.