How to enjoy holiday treats without overindulging

Delicious, festive treats are among us. It is important to find a balance between enjoying holiday treats and healthy eating. This may bring up anxieties around food and internal deal-making. But it doesn’t have to be stressful.

“You can have treats during the holidays, but the key is to avoid overindulgence,” says Dr. Carmen Fotso, a family medicine physician with Advocate Health Care. “You can create a balanced plate by portioning meals to include a variety of foods, which can include treats as a part of the dessert portion. This will ensure that treats do not crowd out other nutritious options.”

Tips on how to handle holiday treats:

Don’t deprive yourself – This can either backfire or leave you feeling unsatisfied. Have a little perspective – These few days over the holidays are not going to make or break you. Set expectations – Some examples are: Eat the real meal first, then have a treat so you don’t fill up on dessert first.

Give yourself one treat per party.

Ask yourself if you are hungry, if you need or want the treat, or if there is something else your body might want more like fruits and vegetables.

Another tip Dr. Fotso suggests is to be mindful about what you find difficult to resist and have a plan to work your way around it. “One option is to have a healthy meal at home before the holiday party. When at the party, try to savor each treat slowly and mindfully to avoid overeating.”

After the party, ask your friends and family to take a walk. This is not only a great way to burn extra calories, but it’s a fun, healthy activity.

Are you hosting a holiday party? Mix in some healthy treats with classic holiday favorites. Having a variety of options is great for your guests.

Remember, be forgiving with yourself around the holidays. Balancing treats with healthy foods will allow you to enjoy time with friends and family and the holiday season.

Are you trying to watch your weight? Find your healthy weight range here.

This article originally appeared on health enews.