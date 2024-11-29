How to avoid a call to poison control

Every 15 seconds, someone in the U.S. calls Poison Control. Peak poisoning occurs in children aged 1-2, but accidental ingestion is a risk for all children.

Babies and toddlers explore their environment with hand-to-mouth motions, which is a developmentally appropriate action. As a result, it’s not uncommon for dangerous items to wind up in their mouth. Most exposures to toxic products happen when a child is at home and often include cleaning or personal care products, pesticides, toys and alcohol.

As a parent and pediatric emergency medicine physician, here are my recommendations for keeping your child safe from accidental ingestions:

Store items safely

All medications and toxic products should be secured in upper cabinets that are out of reach from children. Child-proof cabinet locks are a helpful tool to make sure these items are inaccessible. Go through each room in your home to verify all dangerous items are safely stored – and don’t forget about the basement, shed, garage or other places you may not immediately think to check. This is also a great opportunity to familiarize yourself with the medications in your home. In the event a child ingests something they shouldn’t, the emergency care team will want to know what was consumed to provide the most appropriate treatment.

If you no longer need a prescription you find in your home, return it at National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events or local take back programs. You can also dispose most prescriptions by adding them to a bowl with water, dissolving them and then adding coffee grounds or cat litter. Seal the mixture tightly in a bag and place in the trash.

Talk with grandparents and caregivers

Remember that other homes may not be properly childproofed – or at all. Carefully watch your children when at other homes, and talk with grandparents and caregivers, as they may even have medications out on the counter or easily accessible.

Never call vitamins or medicine candy

In the short-term, referring to medication your child needs to take as candy may help encourage them to cooperate, but this is dangerous. You can seriously confuse a child and cause a future overdose. When your child is old enough to understand, explain that medicine can only be taken with a parent or caregiver.

One size does not fit all

As your child grows, you will realize some of your initial safety measures are no longer effective. They will be able to open things and explore places they once were not. Frequently reevaluate the measures you’ve taken to protect your child and use age-appropriate tactics to keep them safe.

Be sure the Poison Control number is saved in your phone, visible in your home and shared with your child’s caregivers in the event of an emergency: 800-222-1222.

If your child has ingested a dangerous material and is awake and alert, contact Poison Control for next steps. If they aren’t conscious or breathing, call 911 immediately.

Dr. Madhuri Dave is a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Advocate Children’s Hospital.

