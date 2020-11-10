How Successful Planning Can Shift Traumatic Situations

Writing a written plan can make the difference when experiencing unusual conditions and may appear as if it’s easier said than done. However, success happens best when planned.

As we end the month of October, bringing awareness to domestic violence and breast cancer, I thought it would be equally important to share successful strategies that can change anyone’s current position needing an immediate shift. Planning allows incremental progress, increased confidence, and can end with enormous success resulting from achieving small wins.

For someone with little to great aspirations, small wins can create a significant impact on their life. What I’ve found whenever I wanted to achieve a sure thing, it required “Intentional Plans of Actions: (IPA’s). I couldn’t approach things the way I previously did. When my life was in danger, I knew I had to implement plans and strategies. Setting goals became my primary way of survival. Which ultimately boosted my confidence and self-dependency.

Why was this so important for me? Because I didn’t have anyone I could financially depend on to rescue me when the times became severe, and due to circumstances, I couldn’t even trust myself to bring me out of dark areas that I wasn’t aware of how to escape from on my own. It was bigger than me, but there was one whom I could depend on, God.

So I eagerly sought to create goals that could change my situation. The strategies I’ll share with you today can ultimately save your life, finances, career, or future forever. If followed, evidence will proceed to each milestone. These practices will add structure and purpose to your vision and inspire you to continue taking actions until you are outwardly experiencing your desired plans. *Disclaimer, it requires commitment. It’s not for the faint at heart or someone who’s not serious about changing their circumstances. These were the exact steps I implemented and still practice today.

Start with my mind and recognize when your thoughts and desires don’t align with the desired outcome or goals. Set aside time each week to read, relax, and assess your progress. Notice what worked and what could have been better? Assessments can make the difference in moving from impossible to possible. Obtain a journal or notebook and write down as many hopes and dreams you can imagine for your life and family. There’s no such thing as too many. Think big, and don’t worry about the details you’re unaware of because, in due time, they will appear. Prioritize each goal in order of importance. This planning phase requires concentration and much consideration because if implemented out of order, it can cause a delay and unnecessary use of resources and energy. So, be sure to do your homework when assessing your needs. Consider the resources required for each idea, and research the right way for you to access them. Make a note of emergency facilities, safe shelters, processes, procedures, and organizations that focus explicitly on the area of the goal you’ve written down. If possible, contact them in advance to plan with more details and intentions. Draft a plan of execution, and implement it. Now is the time for you to take inspired action. Joshua 1:9 reminds us to be strong and courageous when launching out into estranged areas. Know that God is with you during every step and every phase of your journey. Just trust His guidance, and know it will all work out on your behalf. All the resources you need are waiting for you to launch your faith out into the deep and expect them to become visible exactly when you need them. Lastly, if possible, recruit a trustworthy friend to share your plans. Always use the buddy system for well-being or safety measures. Communicat- ing with a peer can save your life if it ever becomes necessary.

Things may not happen overnight, and it may turn out differently (even better) than you’ve imagined. The intention is to be in action, and when you are, you’ll notice your life will begin to shift, your capabilities will soar, you’ll become focused and continuously create positive change in your life.

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational leader who helps veterans, women, and minorities step into God’s call for their lives using their creative skills. She’s the CEO, Host, and Executive Producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and the Executive Recruiter for SHE MediaT.