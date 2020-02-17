How creatives use systems and strategies to succeed

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty, President & CEO

In our last post, we talked about leaving a legacy for your loved ones. Hopefully, you began taking action to fulfill your vision. This week, I want to expand the conversation. Most of the time, we think about plans and strategize, but fail to execute. Did you know that execution is the number one reason people find themselves in the same position year after year? It’s all because they allow their minds to become coerced into not acting and making their vision become alive.

For starters, you can implement small steps, and eventually, they’ll add up to a whole project. Just list your goals out one by one, and sub-list the necessary steps. Assign yourself a level a day, week, or month if it’s too overwhelming, but plan it out. When you do, you’ll feel so much better knowing that you’re working toward a goal and will be in a different position next month, or next year. It’s essential to begin taking yourself seriously. Besides, if you can’t convince yourself to be serious, how can you expect anyone else to motivate you to do something different?

Perhaps, you want to combine your learned skills and start a business and generate additional income with a side-hustle, pay off some bills, or set aside funds for a vacation? It all begins when you utilize discipline and take action, which brings me to share an opportunity about the new ‘SHE’ division and project management training for Creatives through the WomenVeteransCareerNetwork.com (WVCN). WVCN’s network is designed specifically for women in the military community seeking remote employment. We understand the challenges of transitioning and having to start the job search all over again. Its division will work in conjunction with SHE Voices, SHE Works Digital, and SHE Media Tech to provide wrap-around services for creatives needing workforce development assistance. What’s so unique about the Women Veterans Career Network? There’s no experience required for you to enroll in learning the fundamentals of Project Management. You can begin from scratch, using systems and work your way up as an apprentice or journeyman within the SHE Voices military community. In the meantime, we’ll show you how to start earning revenue.

Why work from home?

In the world of technology, everything will soon be remote. Preparation is the key. It’s time to prepare yourself now for the shift most employers will soon be making to reduce their overhead expenses while searching for flexible employees. It would be great to understand how to utilize systems and have digital experience. The digital arena is not as judgmental and doesn’t quietly discriminate against age or physical stamina. Employers consider longevity, but expertise and discipline take precedence. Veterans are experienced and knowledgeable when it comes down to managing projects and have the training required to carry a project through. If you feel challenged with finding employment after the transition, consider learning how to manage digital projects or product development with the fundamentals of a project management certification. It’s a skill that will apply to any significant project. Here’s a list of examples and how creatives are managing projects:

Event Planning

Photography Projects

Film/Video Productions

Radio Productions

Sound Productions

Article Writing

Book Projects

Marketing Management

Social Media Managers

Administrative Executives

Logistics Management

Product Development, and much more.

All of these are career endeavors scheduled to grow upwardly during this new decade, and the pay wages range from 48K – 132K, all for a nominal investment. Don’t allow yourself to be resistant or left behind. Preparation today will create opportunities for tomorrow. If you’re interested in learning more about how you can make quantum leaps with your career, visit www.shesociety.org or www.womenveteranscareernetwork.com and learn how you can begin your creative journey today.

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational activist who helps veterans, women, and minorities step into the call of God for their lives. She’s the CEO, host, and executive producer of SHEVETiNSPIRES.com Television Show, and the Executive Recruiter for SHE WORKS Digital™.