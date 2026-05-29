How a longtime Gary institution built a fan base with a fireworks show that turns 50

In the spring when the snow shovels are put away and flowers bloom, something big happens in Gary’s Black Oak neighborhood on the southwest side.

Less than 10 minutes west of Michael Jackson’s childhood home and the closed Roosevelt High School, is a small store with a big fan base, a big history, and a big fireworks show. Mesmerizing explosives like the Voo Doo Child, Titanium Honey and Joker 666 Shot leave spectators awestruck as they fill the night sky with booming sounds and massive colorful displays.

That happened last weekend for 50th time when Direct from China Fireworks continued a Gary tradition with its fireworks display outside the iconic store at 5190 W. 25th Ave.., where it has stood since 1976.

Today, Direct from China Fireworks remains a family-owned business operated by Mark Prusinski, a tall figure who loves cowboy hats and khaki pants. Every spring, Prusinski moves into a small apartment on the second floor of his fireworks store. It’s where he plans a beloved event that is as old as his store, one that has built his business into what it is today.

Prusinski’s brainchild is a booming fireworks display with no official name. It’s not advertised or promoted in local papers. For 50 years, the event’s popularity has grown solely by word of mouth. Created as a demo show to entice buyers to purchase explosive pyrotechnic products from Direct from China Fireworks, over decades, the show eventually became known as a three-hour holiday spectacle fireworks fans can’t do without.

One of Gary’s oldest businesses, Direct from China Fireworks’ demo show turned 50th anniversary coincides with America’s 250th anniversary. With the nation’s big birthday, Americans will likely see more fireworks displays at backyard barbecues and parks this summer. And Direct from China Fireworks’ products will be in many homes in Gary, Chicago and other cities across the country.

For half a century the Direct from China Fireworks business has been a community institution, serving generation after generation of fireworks enthusiasts.

The business’ most anticipated event of the year is the annual fireworks demo show, attracting hundreds of spectators from Indiana, Illinois. Michigan and Wisconsin. Prusinski said the display is one of the few remaining shows of its kind in the country. It’s an event that has helped define the family-owned business, contributing to its success and reputation in the fireworks industry.

Direct from China patrons say the demo fireworks show builds trust between them and the store because patrons see what the products look like in the air. On a somber day like Memorial Day, some fans say the demo fireworks show puts them in the mood to kick off the unofficial start of summer.

For Prusinski, the demo show presents an opportunity to expand his business’ profile to a new generation of patrons. He said the first demo show was in 1976 when Direct from China Fireworks opened at the location, which was once a small grocery store.

“We were low key back then’” Prusinski said. “We were mainly local with the Gary crowd. We gave out watermelon and drinks. It (the fireworks show) wasn’t as big as it is today.”

Today, the fireworks show remains popular as ever and has helped Direct from China stand out among its competitors.

Prusinski says he delivers products to stores in 49 U.S. states. In addition to his stores, Prusinski also stores products in large warehouses where they stock up by buying years in advance, according to a 2023 Facebook post. That same post also said 2023 was a “historic record-breaking year” but no sales figures were provided.

During a brief interview with the Gary Crusader at his store, Prusinski said, “We had a lot of locals spend money this past weekend. People in the United States want two things. They want a good Christmas and a good Fourth of July guaranteed-whether they don’t pay their car payments or house payments.”

Like many fireworks stores, summer is Direct from China Fireworks’ busiest season, with Memorial Day, Juneteenth and the Fourth of July holidays driving sales. To cope with the long hours at his 24-hour business, from May to the Fourth of July, Prusinski lives on the second floor of the store, where he sleeps in a sleeping bag. Prusinski also rents U-Haul truck that holds more products in the store’s parking lot.

There was concern among patrons the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China would mean higher tariffs on China fireworks. In the $2 billion fireworks industry, nearly 99 percent of fireworks come from China.

Last year, many roadside fireworks vendors grew concerned as President Donald Trump raised tariffs to 145 percent on imports from China, but that was eventually lowered to 30 percent.

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday with big fireworks displays, the National Fireworks and American Pyrotechnics Association are watching a trade war despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in February that struck down Trump’s tariffs.

Despite the 30 percent tariff and the uncertain U.S.- China trade war, Prusinski spent tens of thousands to hold another fireworks show this year.

There was no special ceremony to mark the show’s 50th anniversary. Nor were there politicians or speeches for the occasion. As it has been for decades, the fireworks show remained a free, simple event that began and ended the same way for 50 years, with the biggest thrills at the end. However, patrons saw more of the bigger fireworks displays than in past years.

For decades every Saturday afternoon during Memorial Day weekend, on the side of a grassy road along 25th Avenue, drivers park their cars and wait for hours for the show to begin at 8 pm. By 6:30 pm, both sides of 25th Avenue are packed with cars.

In front of Direct from China Fireworks, vendors set up food trucks nearby while people of all ethnic backgrounds and ages bring coolers and lawn chairs and blankets to see a fireworks show has lit up Gary’s skies since Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher was still in office.

Spectators are provided a list of fireworks that will be set off that night. An emcee announces the name of the explosive before and after it is blasted into the sky. Spectators make notes that help them decide on their purchases. The list of products includes affordable fireworks for kids and adults for less than $10, to fireworks that cost $400.

After the show, spectators can purchase their favorite explosives inside the store.

But many people come to the Direct from China Fireworks location just to see the show as part of a Memorial Day tradition.

“It’s a show. You get to see something for free up in the air,” said Jesse Knox, 66.

Knox said he has watched the fireworks show since 2015. Knox said he’s from Chicago but moved to Gary in 2011 with his wife who lived in Gary. The couple now lives nearby the Direct from China Fireworks store.

Leonard Byears, 36, said he learned about the fireworks display last year as he drove by the event. Byears said he spent $4,000 on fireworks last year for the Fourth of July, but he expects to spend $1,500 this year because of the economy.

Byears said he shops at many fireworks stores in northwest Indiana but he likes Direct from China Fireworks because of their demo show.

“This is the only place that has a demo show,” he said. “You actually see what your money can buy, that’s important.”