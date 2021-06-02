Houston Texans Lonnie Johnson, Jr. to host football camp in Gary

By Joseph Phillips, Chicago Crusader Sports Editor

Registration required for annual “Protect the Youth Football Camp”

Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson, Jr., will host his annual “Protect the Youth Football Camp” on Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 8-18.

The event will take place at the West Side Leadership Academy, located on 9th Avenue, Gerry Street in Gary, Indiana, and will feature a number of other football profess- ionals.

“Aspiring football greats ages 8 to18 will have an opportunity on Saturday, June 12, to practice with the pros while honing their fundamental skills,” said a spokesperson for the Annual Protect the Youth Football Camp.

During the camp, Johnson will be joined by his current NFL and professional football friends, including Kawann Short – Free Agent/Carolina Panthers, Jon’Vea Johnson, Antonio Pipkin – Toronto Argonauts, Ryan Neal – Seattle Seahawks and others.

The group has also established partnerships with the Element Sports Group, USA Football, the NFL Foundation, West Side Leadership Academy, Big Daddy’s Barbeque, Popcorn World, Heaven Sent Gourmet Cookies & Bakery and Sprayground.

“This one-day camp will run from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Eastern,” said Camp organizers.

“Campers aged 8 to 12 years old will participate from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Campers aged 13 to 18 years old will participate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and has limited spots available, so be sure to sign up online for this opportunity before all slots are filled.”

According to the Camp, each camper will be provided with a Camp t-shirt, as well as lunch following their individual camp session.

The event will follow all CDC, state, and local guidelines as it relates to the health and safety of participants.

Media outlets are welcome to attend. Johnson and other instructors will be available for interviews following the clinic.

For more information on the Annual Protect the Youth Football Camp, visit the online registration site at [www.protecttheyouthfootballcamp.com].

USA Football (www.usafootball.com) evolves and grows the sport through innovative standards and best practices to advance coach and player development, participation and safety within the fun of the game and its inherent values.

As the sport’s national governing body and member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Football partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players.

The National Football Lea- gue Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football, from players at all levels to communities across the country.

The NFL Foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health and running back of athletes, youth football and the communities that support our game.

Joseph Phillips is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 15 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago. He can be reached at sports@chicagocrusader.com.