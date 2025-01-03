House music icon Kym Mazelle returns to Gary for MLK holiday observance celebration

Kym Mazelle, an American singer born and raised in the City of Gary, is slated to perform at the 39th Anniversary of the Rev.- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law Observance Program on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at First Baptist Church, 626 West 21st Avenue Gary.

The Program in remembrance of the late U.S. Representative Katie Hall (D-IN-1) and Rev.- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will begin at 3:00 PM. In 1983, U.S. Representative Hall authored and sponsored in the U.S. Congress, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law (H.R. 3706).

Kym is regarded as one of the pioneers of House Music. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, she helped pioneer the genre across Europe and the UK. Her music combines House, Disco, Soul, and Pop. She is credited as “The First Lady of House Music” (Wikipedia).

With a Bachelor of Arts Degree, House Music’s First Lady was relocated to Europe from the United States after signing a lucrative record deal with EMI/ Syncopate Records Worldwide. Kym’s career has, to date included collaborations with the world’s leading DJ/producers, artists, and industry luminaries such as Mick Jagger, Chaka Khan, Defected Records, David Morales, Marshall Jefferson, Frankie Knuckle, Grace Jones, Pete Tong, David Guetta, Soul II Soul, Baz Luhrmann, Naomi Campbell, Simon Cowell, Pino Sagliocco, The JB Horns and many more.

Kym has also appeared on countless International TV shows, films, and Voice-Over ads, including Celebrity Weakest Link, Celebrity MasterChef, Celebrity Fit Club, a Presenter at Award Shows, MOBO’s Breakfast TV, Panel Shows, and many more.

Kym’s Musical Theatre credits include the London West End production of “Thriller Live,” the tour Production of Ray Charles’ “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” and Smokey Joe’s Café. Her Music Festivals include COT80’s Ibiza & Tenerife, the Ministry Of Sound Classical Tour, the Let’s Rock Festival, and the I Love 90s Festival, which attracted over 30,000 people.

Today, Kym lives in London, England, U.K. Kym’s parents are the late John Grigsby and Mrs. Teresa Grigsby of Gary.

Earlier this year, at the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law Observance Program- R&B singer Deniece Williams made a surprise appearance due to an invitation extended to her by Gary Mayor Eddie D. Melton, who was the Keynote Speaker.

Admission to the 39th Annual Anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law Observance Program is free and open to the General Public.

The event is sponsored by the Katie Hall Educational Foundation. For more information, contact the Law Office of Attorney John Henry Hall, Ed.D. L.L. Mat (219) 883-7711.