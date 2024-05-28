House Music 40 Partners with Chicago Promoters to Officially Kick-off Summer Festivities 

Celebrating 40 Years of Chicago House Music

It has been 40 years since the first group of commercially released songs including “On and On” by Jesse Saunders and Vince Lawrence, “Jack Trax” by Chip E. and Joe Smooth, “Mystery of Love” by Mr. Fingers, “Jack’n the House” by Farley “Jackmaster” Funk, “Music is the Key” by JM Silk (Steve ‘Silk’ Hurley and Keith Nunnally), “Jack Your Body” by Steve ‘Silk’ Hurley, “Move Your Body” by Marshall Jefferson, “Your Love” by Jamie Principle and Frankie Knuckles among other iconic songs.

The floodgates opened to build a new genre of music created by a talented group of DJs, producers, and songwriters—pushed by young party promoters spreading the word throughout the underground movement. Soon, House music would eventually break the radio airwaves and become an international phenomenon.

This week, House Music 40 has partnered with multiple promoters to present an exciting schedule to kick off the celebration of House music throughout Chicago—the birthplace of House music.

*Schedule of Events*

Wednesday, May 29

12noon

House Music 40 in partnership with ARC Music Festival

Pop-up Lunchtime Experience at Daley Plaza

Featuring Derrick Carter, DJ Heather, and hosted by Mother Diva

Cook County resolutions presented by Commissioner Bill Lowry and Clerk of the Circuit Court, Iris Y. Martinez

Thursday, May 30

7pm – 10pm

House Music 40 VIP Launch Party (Private reception)

@ Arbella | 112 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL

Presented by The Way We Were, Maurice Joshua, House Calls, Rhonda Flowers, S&S Chicago, Chicago House AC and Slang Music Group

Music by DJ Lady D, Maurice Joshua, and Joe Smooth

**Special guest appearances by DJs, artists, promoters, elected officials, and industry stakeholders. RSVP is required: [email protected]

Afterparty (open to the public)

9pm – 2am

@ Listening Room | 613 N Wells St. Chicago, IL

Music by Lori Branch, Ron Carroll, and J Star

Tickets available: Eventbrite.com

Must be 21+

Friday, May 31

5pm – 10pm

Chicago House Music Conference (free and open to the public)

Presented by DCASE

@Chicago Cultural Center | 78 E. Washington Blvd. Chicago, IL

Saturday, June 1

DJ Sets begin at 12noon

@Navy Pier

Presented by DCASE and Navy Pier

House Music Festival Pre-party (free and open to the public)

Sunday, June 2

12noon – 10pm

House Music Festival (free and open to the public)

@Millennium Park

For a complete schedule, visit: Chicago House Music Festival and Conference

What to expect

The Chicago House Athletic Soccer Club will unveil their new jersey and promotional kit to the House Music Community.

Proclamations from city, and county officials will underscore the cultural significance of House Music.

House Music 40 special collection merchandise will be sold at the Chicago House Music Festival.

We are honored to receive support from influential figures in the House music community. House music legend and singer Byron Stingily emphasizes, “Every city celebrates its music and artists, elevating it at least once a year. Chicago, as the birthplace of a global movement, deserves the same level of celebration.”

On behalf of Cook County, there will be a special presentation by Cook County Board Commissioner Bill Lowry to present the resolution of House Music 40. “As a Southsider who grew up enjoying house music, it is an honor to show tribute to the originators of house and its birthplace, launching a global phenomenon that has contributed to our great city and our county. We’re excited to be a part of the kick-off celebrations,” said Lowry.

ARC Music Festival co-founder John Curley celebrates: “I was raised on House music here in Chicago. It’s one of those rare global movements where we can still show our love and appreciation to a lot of the original pioneers and innovators. House Music 40 understands that after everything those DJs have given us, it’s important for us as fans to give back,” he said.

Proceeds from House Music 40 merchandise sales will aid members of the House music community facing financial hardships and medical burdens.

To donate to House Music 40, visit: HouseMusic40.com