House Democratic Caucus mourn theloss of former Rep. Donna Harris

Photo caption: Former State Rep. Earl Harris Sr., State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., and former State Rep. Donna Harris

State Rep. Carolyn Jackson (D-Hammond), vice chair of the IBLC, issued the following statement:

“In her short time as a state representative, Rep. Donna Harris was a champion for public education, housing, and was a devoted public servant for her district and Hoosiers throughout the state. In 2016, she authored a bill to ensure minority graduate students interning with a school’s administration would receive a stipend. This bill was signed by former Gov. Mike Pence and received overwhelming bipartisan support. Donna Harris has a lasting legacy in Lake County and was an invaluable member to the IBLC during her time at the Statehouse. Our hearts go out to her loved ones, including her son, State Rep. Earl Harris Jr.”

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) offered the following statement on the passing of former Rep. Donna Harris, who represented House District 2 from 2015-2016 following the death of her husband, Rep. Earl Harris Sr.:

“Donna Harris was a dedicated public servant who represented East Chicago and the rest of her district with strength and grace. Though her time at the Statehouse was brief, she made a lasting legacy here and in Lake County. Our hearts go out to her son, Rep. Earl Harris Jr.”

Rep. Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago) offered the following statement:

“My mother, like my father, was devoted to bettering the lives of Hoosiers throughout the state and in our hometown of East Chicago. My life has been enriched by her love and her guidance, and there are no words to accurately reflect how much she’ll be missed. My parents’ passion for public service led me to seek election into the Indiana House of Representatives, I’m a better man because Earl and Donna Harris are my parents, and the state of Indiana is better because of their service.”

The funeral will be held on Monday, Oct. 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 300 Wirth Road, Griffith, IN 46319. Viewing will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the service will begin at 12 p.m. The burial will take place at Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4401 W. Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408.