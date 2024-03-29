Hospice facility “House of Goshen” opening in Flossmoor in April

House of Goshen facility in Village of Flossmoor, Illinois

14-bed facility to provide hospice and palliative care

House of Goshen has announced a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new 14-bed, 14,000-square-foot inpatient Hospice House, scheduled for Thursday, April 11, at 4 p.m. The facility broke ground at 19810 Governors Highway in March 2023. The upcoming April ceremony marks a milestone in the organization’s commitment to enhancing end-of-life care in the Village of Flossmoor, Illinois.

House of Goshen is a leading hospice care provider dedicated to ensuring that individuals with terminal illnesses receive compassionate, respectful and high-quality care. Through its patient-centered approach, the organization prioritizes symptom management and support for both patients and their families. With the opening of the new Hospice House, the House of Goshen reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional end-of-life care to the community.

The new facility will operate under the umbrella of Oasis Hospice. Starting as a hospice agency, Oasis Hospice began its journey in Chicago and upon expansion grew to Mokena, Illinois. Oasis is an administrative office that provides at-home hospice care but doesn’t provide beds or living quarters for patients. Co-owner Sade Bello said House of Goshen will fulfill this need. The purpose-built facility will offer a haven of comfort for patients and their families facing terminal illness or in need of continuous care.

Nestled on a 2.24-acre parcel of land, the new Hospice House epitomizes House of Goshen’s dedication to quality compassionate care.

Owners say every aspect of the Hospice House, from serene private rooms to inviting common areas, has been crafted to provide top-notch care in a warm and comforting environment.

House of Goshen’s owners, Hakeem Bello, left, and Sade Bello, second from left, raise a toast with Tina R. Rooker, director of operations and clinical services at Oasis Hospice & Palliative Care, third from left, and other Oasis staff members.



Recognized for its steadfast commitment to excellence, the House of Goshen extends its dedication to the residents of the new Hospice House. With a focus on symptom management and holistic support, the facility is intended to stand as a beacon of hope for those in their end-of-life journey.

Hakeem Bello, Director of Business Development at House of Goshen, emphasized the significance of this new milestone, stating, “Our new Hospice House underscores our commitment to delivering the highest standard of end-of-life care. It represents our dedication to ensuring that every individual receives the dignity and compassion they deserve.”

The opening of the Hospice House reaffirms the House of Goshen’s commitment to serving the community. By expanding its reach, the organization aims to provide quality, compassionate care to more individuals during their time of need. The Hospice House stands as a promise to the community: no one should face a terminal illness alone.

“We are grateful to the House of Goshen for choosing Flossmoor for its new home. We are confident that the Goshen group will continue in its tradition of providing specialized care for individuals with serious illnesses who choose not to pursue or continue aggressive treatment to cure or control their condition. The House of Goshen will provide this necessary alternative,” said Illinois State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin.

“The Southland is appreciative of the House of Goshen for the quality of care that it provides,” said Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan. “The primary focus of hospice is to provide comfort, peace, and quality of life for those nearing the end of life. This is exactly the mission with which the good people at the House of Goshen governs.”

For more information about the House of Goshen or the new Hospice House, visit www.oasishospice.us.