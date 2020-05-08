Hope caravan to send well wishes to Rev. Jesse Jackson as he grapples with the weight of the Covid-19 pandemic

Cars to line up at 47th Street and Drexel Avenue at 3 p.m to

lead caravan to PUSH headquarters

CHICAGO – Today, community activists, neighborhood residents, elected officials and others will participate in a caravan to the office of leader Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., who has been organizing and uplifting others as they tackle the pandemic. The group will gather at the corner of 47th Street and Drexel avenue at 3 p.m. and head toward PUSH headquarters at 930 E. 50th Street, where the civil rights icon will greet the caravan.

The 78-year-old humanitarian has joined frontline workers across the country in the struggle to save lives. Even though he and others in his community are at-risk, Rev. Jackson continues to fight for the least of these and offer leadership, guidance and spiritual counseling to many. The pandemic has taken a huge social and emotional toll on frontline workers across the country.

WHO: Eddie Read, president of Chicago United Black Communities (CBUC), Dorothy R. Leavell, publisher of the Crusader newspapers, Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3); Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (D-1); clergy, Rainbow-PUSH Coalition supporters, and others. Rev. Jackson will be present to receive the caravan.

WHAT: Will lead a caravan to the office of Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. on the city’s South Side, where he will receive the caravan.. Participants will stay in their vehicles to maintain social distancing.

WHEN: Today, Friday, May 8th at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Meet at corner of 47th and Drexel; head to PUSH at 930 East 50th Street

WHY: “We recognize and lift up Rev. Jackson who, in his own way to many of us, has been an essential worker and a first responder for people around the world,” Read said. “We have seen the social and emotional toll this pandemic is taking on those who are on the frontlines. We want Rev. Jackson knows that the community appreciates his leadership and sacrifices–and that we recognize that everyone who is sprung into action to save lives and provide resources and information, including healthcare workers, public safety professionals, small business owners, news media, nursing home employees, teachers, transit workers or members of clergy,” he said. “Those who support us need to know we support them. And they are not alone.”

-30-