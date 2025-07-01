Hoosiers will spend more green for their red, white and blue cookouts

Fourth of July celebrations this week will come at a slightly higher cost than last year’s cookouts, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau.

Feeding a group of ten will cost $71.49, or $7.15 per person — which is 5% more than what Hoosiers paid in 2024. Additionally, cookouts in Indiana will cost an estimated 6 cents more than the U.S. average, which sits at $7.09 per person.

“Inflation is slowing slightly, prices are leveling out and supply chain issues that have been prevalent for the last few years are slowly getting worked out, so we are seeing just a slight increase in prices compared to the last few years here in Indiana,” said INFB Chief Economist Dr. Todd Davis in a release.

That $71.49 includes ground beef, cheese, hamburger buns, pork chops, chicken breasts, pork and beans, potato salad, strawberries, chips, ice cream, cookies and lemonade.

Ice cream and strawberries saw the biggest increase between 2024 and 2025, growing by 31% and 19%, respectively — similar to the national cost increase. Hamburger buns and lemonade cost the average Hoosier roughly 8% less than their national peers.

The Indiana Farm Bureau included the following items in their cookout baskets. (Graphic from the Indiana Farm Bureau)

Two main meat dishes are also slightly cheaper for Hoosiers this year: ground beef and pork chops. Ground beef fell from $13.88 for two pounds down to $13.81 while three pounds of pork chops will cost Hoosiers $14.57 this year — compared to $15.76 last year.

“When you’re shopping, look for the bargains on the protein side,” said Davis. “According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there’s more pork in cold storage so the prices you’re seeing at the supermarket are generally going to be a bit lower. Ground beef, on the other hand, our shoppers found the price to be just about the same as last year, which is encouraging because cattle herd numbers remain low across the country.”

The federal agency estimates that 16 cents of every dollar spent on food goes back to farmers, with the rest paying for processing, packaging, distribution and food service preparation.

“Farmers are price takers, not price makers – just like consumers,” said Janis Highley, an INFB vice president. “Margins are still tight for farmers due to high supply costs because the amount farmers are being paid isn’t covering that increase in expenses.

But Indiana farmers are committed to streamlining their operations to decrease costs of production as best they can, all while providing safe, affordable food not just for Hoosiers, but for families all over the world.”

Volunteer shoppers researched prices for their cookouts in early June throughout the state, collecting prices on the selected food items from their local grocery stores. They we