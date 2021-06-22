Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry receives $5,000 to aid in hunger relief

American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry funds to aid in hunger relief efforts in the form of a grant for operating support totaling $5,000.

According to Feeding America, approximately 883,260 Indiana residents regularly struggle with food insecurity – 274,080 of which are children.

“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities and these agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times.” said Amber Zecca, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “To donate, farmers and hunters just need to take their livestock or deer to a local participating meat processor (call ahead to schedule livestock). After processing, local food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation. There is absolutely no charge to donors.”

“The Dreams Foundation’s contribution will allow us to continue and expand on our mission of hunger relief throughout Indiana. We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger.” said Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

For more information or questions, visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org or call (260)233-1444.