Hoosier Democrats achieve big wins across Indiana

Indiana State Capitol Building, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Sean Pavone/Canva)

On January 1, 2024, over 300,000 Hoosiers that currently have a Republican mayor will have a Democratic mayor, thanks to the solid gains seen by Indiana Democrats on Tuesday, November 7.

Here are the cities where Democrats flipped the Mayor’s office from R to D Tuesday night, including six of Indiana’s 50 largest cities:

• Evansville pop. 116,486 (Indiana’s 3rd largest city)

• Terre Haute – 58,525 (Indiana’s 15th largest city)

• Lawrence – 49,276 (Indiana’s 22nd largest city)

• West Lafayette – 45,060 (Indiana’s 23rd largest city)

• Michigan City – 31,792 (Indiana’s 33rd largest city)

• Hobart – 29,458 (Indiana’s 37th largest city)

• Plymouth – 10,705

• North Vernon – 6,383

”Indiana Democrats have wind in their sails after a solid election night,” said Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl. “Many of our candidates won at various levels and in different parts of the state. Indiana made history by electing three Black female mayors — one in northern Indiana, central Indiana, and southern Indiana. In addition, we built on our foundation of success by reelecting Mayors Joe Hogsett in Indianapolis, Tom Henry in Fort Wayne, and James Mueller in South Bend.

“In Terre Haute, young Army Ranger veteran Brandon Sakbun flipped the mayor’s office by defeating a four-term incumbent. He ran an inspirational campaign that is creating waves well beyond Vigo County. Elsewhere throughout the state, Democrats flipped West Lafayette, Hobart, Plymouth, and North Vernon as well as council majorities in major communities including Valparaiso, Muncie, Jeffersonville, and Clarksville.

While not all of our elected officials and candidates were successful last night, we’re grateful to each and every one of them for the contributions they’ve made to our communities and state. We can’t wait to see the progress Indiana’s newly elected and re-elected Democratic leaders make for their communities in the new year.”