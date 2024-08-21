Hoops in the Hood celebrates 18 years Of cross-community engagement and violence prevention

LISC’s Hoops in the Hood program, sponsored by State Farm, continues to shine as a dynamic force for positive change in the city, celebrating its 18th season of promoting safety, community engagement, and violence prevention through the unifying power of sports.

This year, the program concluded with the City-Wide Finals Championship on Friday, August 9, at Seward Park, bringing together over 400 young athletes from 14 diverse Chicago neighborhoods. Participating communities include Austin, Back of The Yards, Belmont Cragin, Bronzeville, Cabrini Green, Douglas, East Garfield Park, West Garfield Park, Englewood, Humboldt Park, Little Village, North Lawndale, South Shore, West Haven and West Pullman.

For nearly two decades, Hoops in the Hood has empowered local communities, fostering peace and reclaiming streets through summer-long basketball leagues and recreational activities. The program not only develops athletic skills but also nurtures leadership, teamwork, and civic engagement among Chicago’s youth, creating lasting bonds that strengthen the social fabric of the city.

“Hoops in the Hood has become a cornerstone of community unity and safety in Chicago, demonstrating the powerful role that sports can play in transforming lives and neighborhoods,” said Meghan Harte, Senior Executive Director of LISC. “As we mark our 18th season, we reflect on the profound impact this program has had on thousands of young Chicagoans, showing how sports can go beyond recreation to inspire positive change and revitalization in our communities.”

This impactful work would not be possible without the dedication and resources provided by sponsors like State Farm, whose support has been integral to the program’s success over the years.

“State Farm is proud to support Hoops in the Hood and its remarkable legacy of fostering community engagement and violence prevention through sports,” said Lisa LaDonna Cooper, Corporate Responsibility Analyst at State Farm. “Since the program’s inception, we have been committed to helping create safe spaces for youth to come together. This initiative not only promotes physical activity but also builds lasting relationships and strengthens the social fabric of our neighborhoods. We are honored to be part of a program that, for 18 years, has made a profound difference in the lives of Chicago’s young people and their communities.”

Initially launched to provide safe and engaging outdoor activities in neighborhoods impacted by gang activity and violence, Hoops in the Hood has revitalized public spaces across Chicago. Since its start, more than 30,000 young people have participated in the program, underscoring the significance of sports-based initiatives in urban settings and their ability to unite and uplift communities.