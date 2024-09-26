Hoop Dreams 30th anniversary court unveiling

My Block, My Hood, My City celebrates the 30th anniversary of Hoop Dreams with a community basketball court unveiling and kids skills clinic

[Garfield Park, Chicago] — My Block, My Hood, My City is excited to partner with Kartemquin Films, SLAM Magazine, and Breakthrough to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the iconic Chicago documentary Hoop Dreams. Join us for a free-to-the-public event featuring the unveiling of a special basketball court, a kids skills clinic, and appearances by Hoop Dreams stars Arthur Agee Jr. and William Gates.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 28th

Saturday, September 28th Time: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Location: Garfield Park, 100 N. Garfield Park Ave, Chicago

In addition to celebrating this milestone, the event also highlights My Block, My Hood, My City’s #SaveStreetball initiative, which seeks to provide Chicago’s youth with positive outlets by refurbishing neglected basketball courts, providing pop-up hoops for block parties, offering free skills clinics, and organizing 3-on-3 tournaments throughout the summer months.

Jahmal Cole, founder and CEO of My Block, My Hood, My City, is available for in-studio, on-location, and digital interviews and appearances.

ABOUT MY BLOCK, MY HOOD, MY CITY

My Block, My Hood, My City is one of Illinois’ most impactful non-profit organizations. Under the leadership of founder Jahmal Cole, the organization serves Chicago’s most vulnerable populations through block-level volunteer efforts, grant awards, after-school “Exploration” programs, and special events like “Be a Part of the Light” and “Downtown Day.”

ABOUT JAHMAL COLE

Jahmal Cole is the founder and CEO of My Block, My Hood, My City, and a dedicated advocate for social justice. Committed to building a more interconnected Chicago through service and education, Cole has been recognized as Chicago Reader’s “Activist of the Year,” Chicago Magazine’s “Chicagoan of the Year,” and honored by the Chicago Defender as a “Men of Excellence” awardee. He is also the subject of the documentary film A Tiny Ripple of Hope.