Honoring the life of devoted family matriarch Marlene J. Protho-Thomas

Marlene J. Protho-Thomas passed away on Friday, November 29, 2024. She was born on November 19, 1949, in East Chicago, IN, to Henrene and James Protho Sr., who graduated from Emerson High School Class of 1967. On March 23, 1974, Marlene united in holy matrimony to Wayne A. Thomas Sr. and four children were born to this union. Marlene was a Charter member of Unity Baptist Church. She worked for the Gary Community School Corp. for 41 years until she retired.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one grandson, and a host of in-laws.

Marlene leaves to cherish her memories devoted husband Wayne Thomas Sr.; four children, LaShawn (Vantron) Kelley, LaDawn Thomas, Joi Thomas, and Wayne Thomas Jr.; 9 grandchildren; one great-grandson, four sisters; five brothers; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation, Friday, December 13, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Avenue in Gary, IN. A Homegoing Celebration is scheduled on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1545 Waite Street in Gary, IN. Pastor Royce Thompson and Pastor R. Jerry Protho of Unity Baptist Church will officiate. Interment is at Evergreen Memorial Park.