Honoring the legacy of Dr. Margaret Burroughs at Washington Park Dinner

A dinner and program celebrating the life and legacy of renowned artist, educator, and cultural leader Dr. Margaret Burroughs will take place on Sunday, September 15, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Washington Park Refectory. Hosted by the Washington Park Advisory Council, the event aims to build connections between the Chicago Torture Justice Memorials (CTJM) community and the local community while honoring Burroughs’ contributions to the arts, civil rights, and incarcerated individuals.

The event will feature a silent auction of rare prints and works from Burroughs, as well as performances from the Mud Theatre Project, a collective of artists who use art to address issues related to incarceration. DURRELL, a Chicago-based musical artist, will accompany the performance, and all proceeds from the evening will benefit the Dr. Margaret Burroughs Pavilion in Washington Park.

Cecilia A. Butler, president of the Washington Park Advisory Council, reflected on the decision to partner with CTJM, saying, “Dr. Burroughs was an avid supporter of the incarcerated and we felt it was fitting to honor her in this way.” Burroughs, who volunteered as an educator at both Cook County Jail and Stateville Prison, was deeply committed to advocating for those impacted by incarceration.

Born in 1917, Dr. Margaret Burroughs made an indelible impact on Chicago’s cultural landscape. A co-founder of the DuSable Museum of African American History—one of the first museums of its kind—Burroughs dedicated her life to preserving and celebrating African American history and culture. She also founded the South Side Community Art Center, a significant venue for artists and a cultural hub for Chicago’s Black community.

As a member of the Chicago Park District Board for over 25 years, Burroughs’ influence extended far beyond her work as an artist and educator. Her passion for community service led her to volunteer in prisons, where she taught art and poetry to incarcerated individuals, providing them with a sense of hope and expression through creative outlets.

Burroughs’ dedication to the arts, civil rights, and social justice earned her numerous accolades throughout her life. Today, her influence can still be felt throughout Chicago and beyond, and her work continues to inspire generations of artists and activists.

Event Details

The event will take place at the Washington Park Refectory, located at 5531 S. Russell Drive. A $10 suggested donation is encouraged, with all funds supporting the continued preservation and enhancement of the Dr. Margaret Burroughs Pavilion in Washington Park.

For more information, visit the Washington Park Advisory Council’s website or contact Cecilia A. Butler, president of the council, who has led the group for over 30 years.

This celebration is not only a tribute to Burroughs’ vast contributions but also an opportunity to foster community connection and engagement with vital social justice issues facing the city.