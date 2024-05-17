Homewood Station to reopen May 20

Metra’s Homewood Station will reopen to most customers Monday, May 20, following the completion of a new stairway connecting the station’s pedestrian tunnel and the boarding platform.

While the station will reopen to customers May 20, it will still not be accessible to ADA customers, because Metra is also replacing the elevator connecting the tunnel to the platform. The new elevator is expected to open for service June 30.

Until the elevator is replaced, ADA customers are advised to use the nearby Calumet Station, which is ADA-accessible and has ample parking. The Flossmoor Station, which is also ADA-accessible, is another alternative.

The stairway and elevator work are part of a $20.7 million reconstruction of the station that began in 2023 and is expected to be complete in the summer of 2025. The work includes the construction of a new, ADA-accessible east headhouse, including a ramp; the renovation of the platform, wind breaks, warming house, and gatehouse; installation of new drainage, ventilation, lighting, and interior finishes in the existing tunnel; and replacement of the elevator and stairs connecting the tunnel to the platform. Also included is the construction of a new Pace bus facility, including three bus bays, a covered waiting area, and driver relief facilities.

The Homewood project is part of the Metra Electric Community Initiative, a transformative, multiyear plan to renovate and make accessible 13 stations on the Metra Electric Line through the South Side and south suburbs.