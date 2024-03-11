Homewood Station to close April 1-May 20 for replacement of stairway

Homewood Metra Station. (Courtesy: Metra)

Work is part of a $20.7 million rehabilitation of station

The Homewood Station, which is currently undergoing a $20.7 million reconstruction, will temporarily close from April 1 to May 20 to replace the sole stairway leading to the platform.

The station has been open to customers during the reconstruction work, which began in May 2023, but because there is only one stairway to the platform from the pedestrian tunnel, there is no alternative path for customers while the stairs are being demolished and replaced. The elevator between the tunnel and the platform also will be closed and replaced starting the same day but for 90 days, meaning there will be no ADA access at the station for about three months.

“We are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience to our Homewood customers, but this is the only stairway to the platform, and it must be replaced, which leaves us with no alternative but to close the station and replace the stairway as quickly as possible,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski.

Customers can use the nearby Calumet Station, which has ample parking, is ADA-accessible and is in a more inexpensive fare zone, as an alternative while Homewood is closed. The Flossmoor Station, which is also ADA-accessible, is also an alternative.

During the closure, inbound trains that normally run express from Homewood will instead run express from Calumet, and outbound trains that normally express to Homewood will instead run express to Calumet.

The reconstruction project is about halfway done and is expected to be complete in the summer of 2025. The work includes the construction of a new, ADA-accessible east headhouse, including a ramp; the renovation of the platform, wind breaks, warming house, and gatehouse; installation of new drainage, ventilation, lighting, and interior finishes in the existing tunnel; and replacement of the elevator and stairs connecting the tunnel to the platform. Also included is the construction of a new Pace bus facility, including three bus bays, a covered waiting area, and driver relief facilities.

The Homewood project is part of the Metra Electric Community Initiative, a transformative, multiyear plan to renovate and make accessible 13 stations on the Metra Electric Line through the South Side and south suburbs.

About Metra

Metra is an essential resource that safely and reliably connects individuals to the things that matter most in their lives — their work, their homes and their families.

Connect with Metra: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | LinkedIn | metra.com