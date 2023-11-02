Homeowners may be eligible for property tax savings on their property tax bill

Property tax exemptions can lower a homeowner’s Second Installment Property Tax Bill (tax bill). Homeowners are encouraged to review the bottom left corner of the tax bill to review exemption deductions. Most homeowners are eligible for the Homeowner Exemption, which saves an average of approximately $950 dollars. Senior homeowners over 65 are likely eligible for additional property tax savings with the Senior Exemption.

The automatic renewals related to COVID-19 ended this year and many homeowners needed to resume annual filings for the Low-Income Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze “Senior Freeze” and Veterans with Disabilities Exemptions. Seniors and Veterans are encouraged to carefully review their tax bills to ensure they have the correct exemption deductions applied.

View the full list of property tax exemptions administered by the Assessor’s Office at cookcountyassessor.com/exemptions.

If a homeowner believes they are eligible for an exemption, they can apply for their missing property tax savings by completing a Certificate of Error application. The Certificate of Error process provides homeowners with an opportunity to redeem missing exemptions for the 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 tax years.

Homeowners are encouraged to submit an online application immediately or make an appointment to apply for missing exemptions. Accepted photo IDs and documents required to apply are listed on the Assessor’s website. As a reminder, homeowners are responsible for paying the entire tax bill to the Cook County Treasurer’s Office by Friday, December 1, 2023. If a homeowner paid the original amount due, they would receive a refund check from the Cook County Treasurer’s Office in the mail once the application is processed by the Assessor’s Office.

To learn more about missing exemptions, join a virtual workshop on Facebook or YouTube on the following dates.