Homeowners have until April 9 to apply for property tax exemptions

The deadline to apply for property tax exemptions for tax year 2020 has been extended to Friday, April 9, 2021. As a reminder, the following exemptions will automatically renew for homeowners who received them last year (tax year 2019) and remained eligible this year (tax year 2020).

Homeowner Exemption (annual auto-renewal)

Senior Exemption (annual auto-renewal)

Senior Freeze Exemption (2020 auto-renewal)

Persons with Disabilities Exemption (2020 auto-renewal)

Veterans with Disabilities Exemption (2020 auto-renewal)

Please Note: Longtime and Returning Veterans Exemptions will not auto renew this year.

The Assessor’s Office also recently identified households who may be newly eligible for exemptions (such as homes that recently sold before January 1, 2020) and homes that have not received an exemption in the last two years. Purple booklets containing applications and instructions on how to apply for the Homeowner, Senior, and Senior Freeze Exemptions were mailed to these properties. Homeowners can either complete the paper application(s) or apply online on the Assessor’s website.

Click here for more information.