Homelessness of older veterans increases

Veteran homelessness has decreased by 50 percent in the last decade, which is unprecedented progress. However, specific segments of the veteran population persistently experience homelessness at a higher rate and/or have specific needs that require special accommodations. As we continue our collective efforts to support veterans facing housing instability, we need to build a system that is inclusive of those needs if we want to end veteran homelessness.

According to the VA’s research, veterans aged 62 and above are 16 percent of the homeless veteran population, and 60 percent of the population of emergency shelter users. This is one of the fastest growing subpopulations in the homeless veteran population. This group of veterans often presents as older than their chronological age, as homelessness ages people more quickly, and many have disabilities and chronic conditions. This group is particularly vulnerable to violence when unsheltered, thus it is important that communities take pains to prioritize them for housing interventions.

Organizations providing shelter and housing to these veterans must take these challenges into account. This means ensuring facilities are accessible and able to meet their physical needs, but it also means providing connections to peers, case managers, and innovative engagement tools to combat loneliness and isolation. Mental health challenges can resurface in older veterans, and veterans 55–74 years old accounted for 38 percent of all veteran deaths by suicide in 2017. If you are in community with any older veterans, reach out to check up on them.

Sixty percent of Americans have no retirement savings, and the median amount for those who do is only $88,000. Often, older Americans are working later in life than in prior decades. In addition to presenting unique health risks for older Americans, COVID-19 has increased their risk of facing housing instability as well. According to the Society for Human Resource Management, the number of workers 65 or older decreased by 16.6 percent between February and May, compared to a 11.4 percent decrease for 25-54-year-olds. This creates a situation that is ripe for housing instability, as unemployment compensation has run out in some communities, and we know we are facing longer-term economic impacts.

Seniors have unique challenges to reentering the workforce, including health-based limitations, transferability of skills, and living in areas where the job market may be depressed.

They are uniquely at risk for COVID-19 transmission, making it that much harder to access gainful employment. Lastly, some aging Americans experience homelessness because they outlive their retirement savings. It is important to make long-term financial plans for retirement, including adequate life insurance coverage, and understand the details of your plans. Adequate financial planning can save you down the road.

