Holy Season is a platform for all of us considering spiritual resurrection

It’s a long way to November. It already seems as though political campaigning at the national level has been dragging on for three years since those who lost the last election refused to concede.

A lot of lessons have been taught along the way. The first is that America is clearly not a nation of laws as we have been led to believe. It’s a nation of laws that apply only to those without money or power.

The fact that a court reduced a bail of $450 million by about 60 percent was not only an egregious piece of evidence that money talks in this country, but an affront to millions of men and women behind bars in the U.S. because they lack a fraction of that bond amount.

We have become too tolerant of this kind of disparity, and the treacherous gap between the haves and the have nots only gets wider as the nation views everything through a political lens. There seems to be no such thing as common ground – publicly or privately.

This is a Holy Season and a perfect time for inward reflection. What better time for us to search for our better angels to see what if anything can be done to alleviate the level of societal turpitude and appeal to our moral authority as individuals and as a nation.

The tragic collapse of the bridge in Baltimore reminds us once again of our vulnerability as a people. No matter where you happen to live or work, no matter what your status or station in life, anything can happen anywhere.

The prayer is that our moral compass will enable us at some point to regain direction. Our common goals as human beings surpass our differences. We have to let ideological divisions be surpassed by our humanity.

The story of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is the lamentation of this season. It is obliterated and overcome by the greatest joy – His resurrection, days later. The blood shed on Calvary was for the remission of our sins, and by his stripes we are healed.

Restoration is not limited to our physical and mental health. There is no reason not to believe that we can resurrect our spirits and soul as a nation if we commit to a higher level of obedience to the Savior who died so that we might live in remission of our sins.

We can solve homelessness, hunger, ignorance, health issues and all of the negative pitfalls of our everyday lives. If those on the left, those on the right, and those in the middle resolve in their hearts to honor the sacrifice of Christ, by committing to greater obedience to the will of God—reflecting in manifestations of how we commit to treating one another—it can be achieved.

CIRCLE CITY CONNECTION by Vernon A. Williams is a series of essays on myriad topics that include social issues, human interest, entertainment and profiles of difference-makers who are forging change in a constantly evolving society. Williams is a 40-year veteran journalist based in Indianapolis, IN – commonly referred to as The Circle City. Send comments or questions to: [email protected].