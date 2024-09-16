Holy Cross Hospital partners with the Peace and Wellness Coalition to present Run the Lawn 5k

Holy Cross Hospital has joined the Peace and Wellness Coalition to host “Run The Lawn 5K: Healing In Motion” on Sunday, September 22nd in Marquette Park. Thanks to contributions from dozens of community stakeholders and partners, ‘Run the Lawn 5k’ and Wellness Fair will welcome community members from Chicago Lawn and the South Side of Chicago.

Holy Cross has joined the event to raise awareness of the hospital’s services, treatments and provide a chance for community members to meet Sinai physicians and leaders for any questions they have regarding their health.

“Holy Cross Hospital is excited to partner on this great event for the communities and patients surrounding our hospital,” said Dr. Jeen-Soo Chang, President of Holy Cross Hospital. “It’s a great opportunity for our physicians and leaders to talk with individuals and families in our neighborhood about our wide range of health services and specialties while also letting them know that we’re their neighbors and their health and well-being are our top priority.”

The free family-focused event will start with a 5k run in the morning with the option for a “Walk & Roll” that attendees can do at their own pace and with their families. The 5k will be followed by a Wellness Fair featuring health screenings and other tips from Holy Cross caregivers and other community organizations. The event will conclude with “Light in the Night” featuring musical performances and fun.

“This event is a collective project organized by our local coalition in the southwest side, the Peace and Wellness Coalition, which is made up of a diverse group of institutions ranging from public departments, elected officials, schools, churches, healthcare providers, faith-based institutions, and community-based organizations,” said Armando Mancilla, Director of Case Management & Community Organizing at the Southwest Organizing Project. “Our purpose is to collaborate with stakeholders to develop initiatives that increase and sustain peace and wellness across Chicago Lawn and surrounding communities”

For more information, visit runthelawn.com for registration for the 5k and the day’s festivities.