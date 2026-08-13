HollyShorts Film Festival is chock full of culturally specific short films 

By: Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Entertainment Editor

HollyShorts Film Festival is chock full h culturally specific short films

The Academy Awards® and BAFTA-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival is in its 22nd edition, continuing its legacy as one of the world’s premier showcases for short-form cinema.

I have been covering this fest that runs through August 23, which is headquartered at TCL Chinese Theatres and venues throughout Ovation Hollywood. Out-of-towners can watch hundreds of short films online, as well.

Here are a few films that I found interesting for the culture, and I took a further look.

The Second Life of Freddie Nole” is a short documentary that is premiering at the fest, and it is directed and produced by veteran journalist and documentary film and television director Dana Nachman.

Nole spent 50 years in prison and now is dedicated to helping recently released men reenter society.

When Nole drives to meet a man walking out of prison, he’s not just offering a ride, he’s offering hope, dignity and a path to permanent freedom. As this vérité road trip unfolds, we come to learn the remarkable story behind his mission, a staggering mistake that cost him 50 years of freedom but ultimately brings him right back to the prison door.

Nole is so committed to helping others, and this short is a great testament that men’s hearts can be changed and levied to help others.

Khali is a young boy who has just seemed to be tossed aside after his mom flees an abusive husband in “FarEye.”

“FarEye” tells the story of Khalil (Djamari Roberts) a young Jamaican boy who escapes an abusive home and finds refuge within a secluded Rastafarian community, embarking on a moving journey of healing, identity, and spiritual awakening.

Through music, faith and human connection, Khalil embarks on a spiritual awakening that redefines freedom, belonging, and hope.

“See You, Soon” stars Asante Blackk of “This Is Us” and “When They See Us” fame and Isaiah John. This short is a character-driven drama about grief, memory, and the weight of

unfinished conversations.

After the death of his older brother, Amari (Blackk) finds himself seated across from Dominique (John of “Snowfall” fame) in a quiet, late-night diner.

What begins as a simple conversation slowly unfolds into something deeper, as Amari confronts the pain, guilt and unanswered questions he’s been carrying since his brother’s passing.

As the night stretches on, the boundary between presence and absence begins to blur, forcing Amari to reckon with what it truly means to let go — and to not be burdened by and

suffocated with remorse about what he could have done to save his brother’s life.

I’m beginning to love anything that Blackk is in, after seeing him star in other works. In this film, he is truly going through it, but it doesn’t help that he’s in the exact same restaurant where his brother lost his life.

Khali is a young boy who has just seemed to be tossed aside after his mom flees an abusive husband in “FarEye.”



Asante Blackk, left, stars in “See You, Soon,” where he’s tormented by his brother’s death.

“São Paulo, New York,” an autobiographical coming-of-age drama—a fictional narrative inspired by the filmmaker’s experience as a Brazilian international student.

The filmmaker, Eduardo Machado, presents his international-student experience and asks how community and culture can reshape an idea of success inherited from American media.

Felipe, an aspiring hip-hop producer whose visa is nearing expiration, must search for a way to remain in the United States. It’s a great insider look at the immigration process in America.

“Tadji” follows its Best International Short Film win at the Oscar®-qualifying Foyle Film Festival and is an intimate and emotionally resonant drama exploring resilience, dignity and the enduring strength of the human spirit through the lives of ordinary people.

Directed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Mahdi Borjian, what surprised me in this short was that a woman was running the perfume factory where a theft of a woman’s jewelry takes place.

The culprit is intimately known to the factory manager, but she devises a plan during the end of the day search of all employees that conceals his identity, which to me was an act of preserving her status at the factory, as well.

“Swim Sistas” is inspired by director Catherine Joy White’s own healing journey following profound loss. The short film explores Black women’s relationships with water as a space of joy, emotional restoration, cultural reclamation and self-discovery. Narrated by Naomie Harris, the film blends documentary storytelling with

original poetry and lyrical visual language to explore how swimming can become a space for healing, resilience and belonging.

This movie rings true for me, in the fact that I never learned how to swim while living on the South Side of Chicago. I did once attend a few sessions at the local park district, but when I had to paddle the length of the pool I froze.

A few great pull quotes from “Swim Sistas:”

To be pulled from sand and silt is how you’ll write your story.

We go back so we can live beyond.

Hair is sacred and a barrier to entry for swimming.

The tide is rising and the shores of infinity await.

One swimmer in the film said that her teacher told her, “Black people can’t swim because your brains are too heavy.” What the heck!!

The film starts with an image of slaves in the ships, some not making the voyage. So, it is a homage to our ancestors and a rallying call for Black women to take up the sport.

“Swim Sistas” is a great short film, that press notes indicate has been successful in getting adults to book swimming lessons. “What began as a deeply personal documentary has sparked wider conversations around representation, confidence and the transformative power of community.”

Nigerian Director Imole Ladipo’s short film “8:38” screens at this year’s Hollyshorts Film Festival.

“8:38” poses the question” What if you woke up with no memory and only eight minutes to discover who you are before it’s too late?”

The film follows May Wang, a woman who awakens trapped in an unfamiliar room with no recollection of how she arrived there.

Guided only by a mysterious voice on the phone, she must piece together the truth before time runs out. But as every answer raises another question, she begins to wonder whether the voice trying to save her may actually be leading her deeper into danger.

This was an intense, psychological short by Nigerian director Imole Ladipo, packed into a few minutes, with Mary finally finding out who she is and what family really means in the end.

Martin Freeman stars in “Little Bug,” the story of Laika, the first dog to orbit Earth aboard a Soviet space mission. Freeman takes the dog into his home and nurtures it for a short time, with his young daughter enjoying the dog’s company,

As history tells us, it was an ill-fated mission, but a sad outcome for Laika (and to what avail)?

It brings more notice to what NASA and our space program are doing around “discovering”

the great beyond and the other programs that are vying to market “vacation homes” above the clouds.

For more information about screening dates and online viewing, visit hollyshorts.com.