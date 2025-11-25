HOLIDAYS DURING THE TRUMP REGIME

The United States of America seems to be faltering. It is obvious to most people that something is happening to our country. What is NOT happening, however, is a tendency to try and work out our differences. There is a group of people, however, who apparently have no desire to make our world a better one.

Wouldn’t it be better to have peace instead of the global chaos that we are experiencing now. The apparent fact of the matter is that the world’s people are separated into groups, and one of the ways this happens is that people become attached to others who are not interested in making our world a better place.

One of the strategies for doing this is for leadership to misdirect people. Spreading lies tends to be very effective in this regard. One of the most recent prevarication tools is spread by President Donald Trump. In spite of the fact that most people are skeptical, Trump is spreading untruths (some call them flat-out lies), which is creating great schisms between the races. He is spreading untruths, and surprisingly, people are listening to him and believe what he says. The impact of these actions by Trump is far-reaching.

Trump has been spreading propaganda that white South Africans are being subjected to genocide. He says that white South Africans are being killed, especially by Black people. He has recently allowed a group of at least 51 white South Africans to migrate to the United States. This is a dangerous proposition. People who believe the lies are sometimes motivated to take things in their own hands.

Part of the problem today is connected with the notion that white people believe that they are superior beings. Unfortunately, a lot of Blacks also believe this fallacy. Some people are under the opinion that Trump has a good opinion about the American people, but he doesn’t; he is an equal opportunity bigot.

With this said, it’s time to give some attention to the new upcoming holiday season. We are coming up on the Thanksgiving, and ultimately Christmas and New Year holidays. This time of year is usually considered to be very special. This is the time of year when people start acting like they care for others. It is a time of sharing, of feeding the poor; of blessing as many people as possible with gifts and goodwill. Moreover, this is a time of year when even pets are given special attention.

Because of the foregoing, the population has a respite of sorts when we can all take our traditional lives and activities in order to see life from a new perspective. This is what makes the holidays so special…it gives us a vacation from ourselves. Also, and ironically, the Trump regime has selected this time to go after landscapers and others who look like they might not be “illegal citizens.”

The hard pill to swallow is that we can probably bank on the Trump regime behaving in an expected manner; it is doubtful that Trump will change his stripes just because the holidays are upon us. This is unfortunate, and people who are not able to cool out and enjoy themselves are to be pitied, according to some pundits.

We hope that everyone has a successful and pleasant holiday season. Interestingly, there is one other sociological wrinkle that might become prominent during these times. It has been reported that the “terrorist group” known as ICE is currently in the process of terrorizing yet another American city, Charlotte, North Carolina.

We would like to suggest a strategy to help make our country better. Because of the stress that is apparent in our society today, we suggest that people think about changing the way they relate to one another. Admittedly, people who are habitually “down-in-the-dumps,” might need a little help in rescuing themselves from the depths of despair. Everyone else, however, should take this opportunity to adopt new attitudes about life. The most important strategy would be to help others as much as possible and to spread goodwill far and wide. Ultimately, the Crusader Newspaper Group wishes for you and yours a successful Thanksgiving holiday and beyond. Aluta continua.